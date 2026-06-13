Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $1000 in FanCash Brazil vs Morocco, World Cup 2026

At 6:00 PM EDT, the World Cup pits a resilient Moroccan side against five-time champions, Brazil. Get more than thrills out of the unforgettable moments on the pitch tonight. Up for grabs is $1,000 in FanCash, and you can claim yours by simply using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS.

Fanatics Promo Code GOALBONUS

Fanatics Promo Code Verified: 6/13/2026

How to Use Your Fanatics Promo Code

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app through our link and use the QR code to begin the signup process. Register for an account and enter promo code GOALBONUS when prompted. Opt into the promotion, then place a qualifying wager of at least $1 on an eligible market priced at -500 odds or longer on the day you join. You can earn credit from one qualifying bet per day, with the promotion available throughout your first 10 days as a new customer. Once the promotional period ends, Fanatics will award up to $1,000 in FanCash based on the total amount wagered on qualifying bets. FanCash can be redeemed for bonus bets, but not for cash withdrawals.

The Fanatics Promo code is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only.

Trading with Your Fanatics Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Brazil enters as the favorite, but don’t overlook Morocco, a side renowned for its ability to frustrate elite opponents. Our expert expects a tightly contested matchup, with Brazil's attacking talent facing one of international football's most organized defensive units.

Brazil vs Morocco, June 13, 6:00 PM EDT

For tonight’s clash, Brazil is the widely favored side, reflecting the talent and depth available throughout its squad. Brazil enters as clear favorites (-145), while Morocco are significant underdogs at +450, and the draw is priced at +300.

The Seleção features world-class quality across the pitch and will be expected to control possession and create the better scoring opportunities. Morocco, however, has earned a reputation as one of international football's most difficult opponents. The Atlas Lions stunned several traditional powers during their historic run to the 2022 World Cup semifinals and remain known for their defensive discipline and ability to strike on the counterattack.

The teams last met in a 2023 friendly, with Morocco claiming a 2-1 victory. That result should provide plenty of motivation for Brazil while serving as a reminder that Morocco is more than capable of competing with the world's elite. Expect an entertaining clash between Brazil's attacking flair and Morocco's organized, resilient defense.

"The content is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players, or federations."

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code T&Cs