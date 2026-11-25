History gets a new holiday. The NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game sends Green Bay to Los Angeles for an 8:00pm ET kickoff in LA. The Rams have won four straight; the Packers just lost big in Minnesota. Play your picks using Betr promo code GOALMAX and claim up to $200 back in bonus, four No Sweat Tokens and a free pick.

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Los Angeles is -135 on the moneyline, with Green Bay at +115. The Rams are favored by 2.5 points at -108, and the Packers take +2.5 at -109. The game total is 44.5, with the over at -106, and the under at -110.

Matthew Stafford is the reigning MVP, and his Rams have outscored three straight opponents by double digits. Green Bay has actually won the last four meetings, but those games feel like a different era.

The Packers managed 10 points against the Vikings, while Los Angeles just held Arizona to six. One team arrives with momentum. The other arrives with questions.

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The Packers' late-season slumps are folklore, and November is not cooperating. Los Angeles, meanwhile, has turned its season into a defensive showcase.

Our NFL analyst expects the Rams to control the line of scrimmage and force Green Bay into the kind of game it just lost in Minnesota.

Packers vs Rams, Week 12 - 11/25 - 8:00pm ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Los Angeles -2.5 (-108) is my first play despite skill player injuries. They’ve compiled four straight wins, with their defense allowing just six points to Arizona, and a quarterback who won MVP last season. Green Bay's recent mastery of this matchup is real, but so is its current slump.

Los Angeles' team total over 23.5 (+100) joins it. The Rams scored 34, 20 and 24 in their last three games, and Green Bay just surrendered 30 to Minnesota. I’d say 24 points from this offense is a modest ask at home.

Packers vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Kyren Williams anytime touchdown at +115. The Rams' red-zone back gets the looks that matter, and Green Bay's run defense has been mostly ordinary. The plus money makes this a bit more attractive.

Tyler Higbee 3.5+ receptions at +110 is another interesting pick at plus money. With top WR weapons out in Adams and Nacua, I think the Tight End will be a popular target for LA. Stafford trusts him in tough spots.

My favorite single bet is Los Angeles -2.5 (-108). Consider adding a Williams' touchdown (+115) to really boost the payout with a two-pick string.

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