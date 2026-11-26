Dallas hosts the 4:30pm ET game on CBS fresh off dropping 51 points on Tennessee, while the Eagles cross the country with a backup quarterback, a fading season and a short week. Play your picks using Betr Picks promo code GOALMAX and claim up to $200 back in bonus, four No Sweat Tokens and a free pick.

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Dallas is -460 on the moneyline, with Philadelphia at +375. The Cowboys lay 8.5 points at -108, and the Eagles take +8.5 at -109. The total is 48.5, with the over at -107 and the under at -110.

The Week 7 meeting ended 38-21 Dallas, and the gap has widened since. The Eagles have managed 30 points over their last two games, while the Cowboys hung 40 on San Francisco and 51 on Tennessee in consecutive weeks.

Philadelphia's defense is still talented, but Jalen Hurts' absence has flattened the entire operation.

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Today's Sports Betting with the Betr Picks promo code

I don’t think Philly has a chance, but it will be interesting to see if they cover the spread. Dallas has scored on everyone, and the Eagles' offense without Hurts is one of the league's least scary units. Our NFL analyst thinks the spread is still too generous to Philly.

Eagles vs Cowboys, Week 12 - 11/26 - 4:30pm ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Dallas -8.5 (-108) is my favorite bet of the week. The Cowboys already won this matchup by 17 on the road. I think they win by more at home on Thanksgiving Day.

Over 48.5 (-107) is my second. Dallas games have gone 86, 81 and 50 combined points across the last three weeks, and Thanksgiving shootouts have a long tradition in this building. I do not see either defense winning enough snaps to change that.

Eagles vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

I like Dak Prescott throwing for over 266.5 yards (-115). He has diced up far better defenses than this battered secondary. My only worry is that Dallas goes up big early, and they ease on the gas, and Dak doesn’t need to throw for this many yards to secure the win.

Saquon Barkley to find the end zone +110. Volume is destiny for a back this good, even in a likely loss. The Eagles will be feeding him regardless, and all he needs is one good run, or any situation on the goal-line.

CeeDee Lamb clearing 89.5 receiving yards (-115). Philadelphia's corners have spent November in chase mode, and Lamb is having an excellent season. This game should be no different for him and Prescott.

If you are stringing these together, the Cowboys -8.5 (-108) and Prescott's yardage (-115) are the locks for me. Add Lamb’s yardage (-115) for a 3-leg parlay that’s all Cowboys on Thanksgiving at home.

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