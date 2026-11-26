Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen meet for the 11th time on Thursday night, with Buffalo's 9-1 record and Kansas City's 8-2 mark framing an AFC heavyweight fight. Play your picks using Betr Picks promo code GOALMAX and claim up to $200 back in bonus, four No Sweat Tokens and a free pick.

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Buffalo is -150 on the moneyline, with Kansas City at +125. The Bills are favored by 2.5 points at -120, and the Chiefs take +2.5 at +100. The total is 46.5, with the over at -108 and the under at -107.

Allen has won five straight regular-season meetings against Mahomes, who has won all four playoff rematches. Buffalo has allowed 10, 6, 12 and 9 points across its last four games, though the competition ranged from shaky to broken.

Mahomes has answered his early skeptics with eight touchdown passes in two weeks and just four interceptions all season.

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Buffalo's defensive numbers sparkle, but context matters: the last four opposing quarterbacks were backups or worse. Mahomes is no backup. He is 13-4-1 against the spread as an underdog for his career, and our NFL analyst thinks that trend is the most reliable number on this board. Here are his picks for this Thanksgiving nighttime showdown.

Chiefs vs Bills, Week 12 - 11/26 - 8:20pm ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Kansas City +2.5 (+100) is the pick. At even money, I’m betting on Mahomes in a game his team can absolutely win outright. In my opinion, he is the better quarterback right now. KC +2.5 is slightly safer than the moneyline pick, but take that one for a better payout.

Over 46.5 (-108) is the second play. Buffalo's games have gone over in five of ten, Kansas City has scored 34 in consecutive weeks, and neither defense has faced an offense this complete since mid-October. I’m expecting a shootout.

Chiefs vs Bills - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

I like James Cook clearing 82.5 rushing yards (-114). He has run for 75 yards and a touchdown in nine straight games, one away from tying an NFL record. Could be a special night.

Take a look at Josh Allen to throw for over 219.5 yards (-113). Kansas City's secondary has been beatable, and Allen will need to keep pace with Mahomes if Buffalo wants to win this one.

Josh Downs over 36.5 receiving yards (-102). His arrival unlocked something in this passing attack, and Mahomes trusts him in big moments. A solid few catches and he gets this number easy.

For your same-game string, Chiefs +2.5 (+100) and Cook's yardage (-114) are my two anchors. This should be a really fun game to watch after Thanksgiving dinner.

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