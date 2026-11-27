Black Friday football brings a gift for Denver: a Steelers team turning to Mason Rudolph to salvage its season. The Broncos have won three straight and arrive at Acrisure Stadium on Prime Video with real playoff positioning at stake. Play your picks using Betr Picks promo code GOALMAX and claim up to $200 back in bonus, four No Sweat Tokens and a free pick.

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Denver is -235 on the moneyline, with Pittsburgh at +195. The Broncos -4.5 points is the spread at -110, and the Steelers take +4.5 at -104. The total is 36.5, with the over priced at -114 and the under at -101.

Pittsburgh has scored 16 and 18 points in its last two games, both losses, the latter a 19-16 home defeat to Philadelphia, and now starts its third quarterback of the season.

Denver, meanwhile, has won three in a row, most recently a 38-24 rout of the Raiders. Bo Nix just collected his 12th touchdown pass and keeps engineering fourth-quarter comebacks.

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Denver's defense has spent November suffocating teams, and Pittsburgh's offense has spent it searching for an identity. Our NFL analyst thinks the gap between them is bigger than a field goal, and the market agrees, though the line staying short of a touchdown tells you respect for Pittsburgh's defense remains.

Broncos vs Steelers, Week 12 - 11/27 - 3:00pm ET, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Denver -4.5 (-110) is my first bet for this match. The Broncos have won three straight, the Steelers have lost two, and Rudolph has not started a meaningful NFL game in years. In my opinion, Pittsburgh's offense is the least trustworthy unit on the field.

Under 36.5 (-101) is the second play. Two conservative offenses, one quarterback making his first start of the season, and a Denver defense that is tough as nails. I think this stays in the low 30s.

Broncos vs Steelers - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

I like Bo Nix throwing for over 202.5 yards (-114). He does it all. He has passed for 12 touchdowns and keeps drives alive with his legs, and Pittsburgh's secondary has been generous. I think he gets it done through the air this week.

Take a look at Jonah Coleman clearing 75.5 rushing yards (-111). Denver feeds its backs against soft fronts, and the Steelers allow chunk runs. Coleman had a massive game against Las Vegas last week. I see that prowess continuing.

Courtland Sutton over 26.5 receiving yards (-113). Nix looks his way on every crucial third down. He could get this total in one play. More likely over the course of 3 or 4 short down conversions. Regardless, I think it’s a great pick.

My favorite is Denver -4.5 (-110). For the string, add Coleman's rushing number (-111), and keep Sutton's yardage in your pocket as the wild card.

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