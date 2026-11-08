Betr Picks Promo Code GOALMAX: Get up to $200 in Bonuses for Packers vs Patriots, NFL Week 9

Two 5-3 teams with wildly different seasons meet in Foxborough. New England has surged behind Drake Maye's 15 touchdown passes. Green Bay has survived attrition and keeps finding ways to win. Play your picks using Betr Picks promo code GOALMAX and claim up to $200 back in bonus, four No Sweat Tokens and a free pick.

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New England is -155 on the moneyline, with Green Bay at +130. The Patriots lay 2.5 points at -110, and the Packers take +2.5 at -110. The total is 44.5, with both sides priced at -110.

Maye has thrown multiple touchdown passes in five straight games and has committed one turnover over his last four. He rallied New England from 13 points down against Miami last week, finishing with two scores and a 141.5 rating.

The Patriots are also perfect at home this season. Green Bay arrives having won four of five, edging Carolina 27-19 despite a rash of injuries along its line.

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Green Bay won the last meeting between these teams, a 27-24 game in 2022, but the quarterbacks have changed plenty since. Maye is playing the best football of his career while the Packers grind through a bruised roster.

New England's defense, meanwhile, just held Las Vegas to 38 rushing yards, its best effort since 2023. Our NFL analyst sees a home favorite finally pricing in its quarterback's ascent.

Packers vs Patriots, Week 9 - 11/8 - 4:25pm ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

New England -2.5 (-110) is the pick. Maye has produced multiple touchdown passes in five consecutive games, and his home rating of 117.5 towers over his road work. The Patriots are 2-0 at Gillette this season, while Green Bay's offensive line is still patching itself together.

Over 44.5 (-110) pairs with it. New England has scored 24 or more in five straight games, and Green Bay's attack, even banged up, has cleared 20 in four of its last five. Neither defense has faced an offense this efficient in weeks.

Packers vs Pats - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

I like Rhamondre Stevenson hitting the over 55.5 yards rushing at -114. New England leans on him to close games, and the Packers' front has worn down late in recent weeks.

Drake Maye over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-109). Five straight games with multiple scores makes this the safest prop on the board, and Green Bay's secondary has leaked red-zone throws all season.

Take a look at Hunter Henry finding the end zone (+190). His rapport with Maye grows weekly, and he scored from 11 yards out in the rout of Las Vegas.

New England -2.5 (-110) and Maye over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-109) is a nice start for any parlay this week. I’m debating adding Stevenson's rushing total over 55.5 (-114) to complete a three-leg play.

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