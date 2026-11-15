Betr Picks Promo Code GOALMAX: Get up to $200 in Bonuses for 49ers vs Cowboys, NFL Week 10

The 2024 season's ghosts return to Arlington. San Francisco, 6-1 and building a cushion in the NFC West, visits a 3-5 Dallas team that keeps winning the box score and losing the standings. The 4:25pm ET FOX window carries old NFC blood. Play your picks using Betr Picks promo code GOALMAX and claim up to $200 back in bonus, four No Sweat Tokens and a free pick.

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San Francisco is -220 on the moneyline, with Dallas at +185. The 49ers lay 4.5 points at -110, and the Cowboys take +4.5, also at -110. The total is 55.5, with the over and the under -110.

Brock Purdy has won 13 of his last 14 games as a favorite and has thrown for at least 232 yards in three straight. The 49ers carry a plus-58 point differential built on convincing wins.

Dallas survived Indianapolis 27-23 despite committing 14 penalties and has covered exactly once in its last five. The Cowboys will also be without Jake Ferguson and P.J. Locke, while George Pickens and Joey Porter Jr. remain question marks.

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San Francisco won the most recent meeting 30-24 and owns the all-time series edge, but Dallas fights hardest when embarrassed. The problem is structural: one model grades the 49ers' offense first, the Cowboys' defense 30th. Our NFL analyst followed the injuries and penalties to the visitor's side of the ledger.

49ers vs Cowboys, Week 10 - 11/15 - 4:25pm ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

San Francisco -4.5 (-110) is the call. Purdy's favorite-status record is absurd, and Dallas's defense has spent a month proving the skeptics right. The Cowboys' offense is dangerous but one-dimensional without Ferguson, and San Francisco's pass rush feasts on that.

Under 55.5 (-110) joins it. San Francisco's receiving corps is missing Christian Kirk to injured reserve and sweating both Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel. Dallas, meanwhile, just showed it can win ugly and slowly.

Niners vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

George Kittle to score a touchdown (+110). At plus-money, the price lags the usage. Kittle becomes the default red-zone target with the receiving room thinned. I see him in the zone in this one.

Take a look at CeeDee Lamb to go over 94.5 receiving yards (-115). Dallas will trail and throw, and Lamb's target share is as stable as any in football. I predict he’ll surpass the century mark.

I also really like Christian McCaffrey hitting the over 64.5 rushing yards at -115. He rested during the practice week and now faces the league's 30th-ranked defense.

San Francisco -4.5 (-110) and Kittle to score (+110) on a parlay pays pretty well already. Add Lamb's receiving total over (-115) to complete the card if you can tolerate a bit more risk.

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