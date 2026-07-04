BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for World Cup Round of 16: Canada vs Morocco

In the first Round of 16 matchup, Canada (+375) will look to upset Morocco (-130) when they meet in Houston at 1:00pm ET. Before this World Cup match, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet up to $100 for as much as $1000 in bonus bets over ten days.

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In its first-ever World Cup knockout-stage match, Canada took down South Africa 1-0 with a stoppage-time winner. Morocco’s Round of 32 triumph was no less dramatic, as the 2022 Semifinalist beat the Netherlands in penalties to advance to this intriguing Round of 16 clash.

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Canada and Morocco also met at the 2022 World Cup, with Morocco picking up a 2-1 victory in the Group Stage. Canada is winless in four matches against Morocco all-time, and we’ll discuss Les Rogues’ chances and some of today’s top bets below:

Canada vs Morocco - 7/4 1:00 PM ET

Playing away from home soil for a second straight match, joint hosts Canada (+375) face 2022 Semifinalist Morocco (-130) in Houston at 1:00pm ET (FOX). Canada will be looking for its first-ever win over Morocco today at the fifth time of asking.

Morocco outlasted the Netherlands in penalties in the Round of 32, and the Atlas Lions have a strong recent tournament pedigree. Still, Morocco has scored just once in three of its four matches at the World Cup and sits at -145 odds to go under 1.5 goals once again.

Canada, whose Stephen Eustaquio (+1100 to score today) scored the winning volley against South Africa last round, has kept clean sheets in two of its previous three matches. Still, Morocco’s attack is much more dangerous than Canada’s previous opponents.

That said, there’s actually more value on Morocco over 1.5 goals (+110) than the under. Morocco’s best bet to score is Ismael Saibari (+185). He leads the Atlas Lions with three goals in this World Cup, and he also buried the winning penalty against the Netherlands.

Bettors shouldn’t overthink this matchup. Canada will put up a fight, but Morocco at -130 is a good pick.

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