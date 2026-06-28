BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for South Africa vs Canada

Two World Cup Knockout Stage debutants meet in the first-ever Round of 32 match as South Africa (+400) meets Canada (-145) in LA at 3:00pm ET. New users can first use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet up to $100 for up to $1000 in bonuses over 10 days.

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South Africa was widely expected to finish last in Group A, but managed a draw against Czechia and a shocking upset over South Korea to finish second. Canada followed up its historic 6-0 victory over Qatar with a narrow loss to Switzerland, setting up this matchup.

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With Alphonso Davies expected to return to the pitch for Canada, South Africa is a clear underdog for this afternoon’s match. Bafana Bafana have already managed a couple of surprise results in the tournament, and we’ll discuss whether another might be on the cards.

South Africa vs Canada - 6/28 3:00 PM ET

Group A runner-up South Africa (+400) faces Group B runner-up Canada (-145) in the first-ever World Cup Round of 32 match, at 3:00pm ET. Today’s match, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, will air live on FOX.

Both sides went 1-1-1 in the Group Stage. Still, Canada had virtually sealed their place in the Knockout Stage after Matchday 2, following up a 1-1 draw to Bosnia with a 6-0 win over Qatar, in which Jonathan David (+??? to score today) scored Canada’s first World Cup hat trick.

Meanwhile, South Africa needed a victory over South Korea on Matchday 3 to advance and were +450 underdogs without midfield lynchpin Teboho Mokoena (+??? to score). Bafana Bafana managed a 1-0 win and, with Mokoena back, will feel confident today.

Canada is lacking some creativity without the injured Ismael Kone, and potentially captain Alphonso Davies for a fourth straight match. Still, Kone’s replacement Nathan Saliba (+??? to assist) did set up Canada’s goal in the 2-1 loss to Switzerland.

In both teams’ first Knockout Stage appearance, expect few risks taken. Under 2.5 goals (-150) seems quite likely, but a draw (+260) has much better value. Despite the odds, this one could go either way.

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