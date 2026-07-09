BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for France vs Morocco, World Cup Matches

In a rematch of a 2022 Semifinal, France (-175) and Morocco (+500) meet in Foxborough, MA, for the 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal. Before the 4:00pm ET kickoff, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk up to $100 on the match for up to $1000 in bonuses over 10 days.

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Neither team was at their best in the Round of 16, but Morocco still managed a 3-0 victory over Canada. Meanwhile, France emerged victorious over Paraguay thanks to a Kylian Mbappe penalty. When these teams met four years ago, France picked up a 2-0 win.

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New users may claim this offer through the BetMGM mobile app or on BetMGM’s website. To do the former on your mobile device, click this link. After you’ve downloaded the app or navigated to the homepage, click “Sign Up” Enter the personal details requested of you and the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET. Complete the sign-up process Provide any final requested information to verify your account Then, deposit $10 or more and place a bet with a stake of up to $100 on the first day your account is open Do the same during each of the next nine days as well Once ten days have passed, you’ll receive your stake amount back on any qualifying bet that loses for a maximum of $1000 in bonus bets Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for real money and expire at the conclusion of seven days

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

World Cup favorite France faces a tough test against a Morocco side which has already taken down the Netherlands. We’ll discuss some bets to consider and whether Morocco can pick up its first-ever 90-minute win against Les Bleus below:

France vs Morocco - 7/9 4:00 PM ET

France will look to end Morocco’s 34-game unbeaten streak when the sides meet in Foxborough, MA at 4:00pm ET (FOX). Tournament favorite France shows -175 moneyline odds for this Quarterfinal match, while the Atlas Lions come in at +500 odds to defeat Les Bleus.

Morocco striker Ismael Saibari tweaked his hamstring in the Round of 16. Now, Soufiane Rahimi (+360 to score) will lead Morocco’s line, and Azzedine Ounahi (+575 to score) will look to score a third goal in two matches.

Meanwhile, France striker Kylian Mbappe (-125 to score) has found the net in four of five matches and is just one goal behind Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot. He’s put at least three shots on target in all but one WC match, and I’d take his +155 odds to do so today.

Both teams have found the net in all five of their matches, and Morocco managed to grind out 90-minute draws against both Brazil and the Netherlands. The Atlas Lions have enough creativity to get on the scoresheet today as well. Take both teams to score at +105.

Les Bleus should do enough to go through, but their -350 odds to qualify have no value.

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