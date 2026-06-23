BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Colombia vs DR Congo

With seven wins in their previous ten World Cup matches, Colombia (-185) takes on DR Congo (+525) in a Group K match at 10:00pm ET. Before the match, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and stake up to $100 on it for as much as $1000 in bonuses over ten days.

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Colombia picked up a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan last Wednesday, while DR Congo pulled off one of the surprise results of the tournament thus far. The Leopards held Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to a 1-1 draw and are looking for their first-ever World Cup win tonight.

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Colombia and DR Congo clash in Guadalajara, Mexico, tonight. With Colombia one win away from booking its place in the knockout stage, our international soccer expert will dish out some betting tips for the match.

Colombia vs DR Congo - 6/23 10:00 PM ET

Colombia (-185) would seal a place in the World Cup knockout stage with a victory against DR Congo (+525) in Guadalajara at 10:00pm ET (FS1). Los Cafeteros have won five of their previous six group stage matches and defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 last week.

Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz (+155 to score, +380 to assist) had a goal and an assist in the victory and is Colombia’s biggest attacking threat. Still, DR Congo’s defense held up well against a dangerous Portugal side.

DR Congo conceded just nine shots and one goal in the draw. I expect DR Congo to be much more compact than Uzbekistan was, and would take Colombia under 14.5 shots at -140 odds.

In Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu (both +360 to score), DR Congo could make Colombia pay on counter-attacks. Expect a cagey affair in which Colombia will have to work hard to break down the Congolese defense.

Take Colombia under 1.5 goals at -118 odds, as DR Congo has conceded multiple goals only one time in its last 13 games. One goal from either team might be sufficient to win, and there’s also good value in a 0-0 draw at +775.

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