BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for USMNT vs Bosnia, World Cup Games

Following an impressive Group Stage performance, Group D winners, the USMNT (+250) host the third-placed team in Group B, Bosnia (+625), in a 8:00pm ET Round of 32 match. First, use BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet up to $100 for a maximum of $1000 in bonuses.

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The USMNT started the World Cup off with a bang, beating Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0. Group D was already clinched by the time the USMNT lost 3-2 to Turkiye. Meanwhile, Bosnia, which knocked out Italy in qualifiers, reached its first-ever Knockout Stage with a 1-1-1 record.

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To begin claiming this promotional offer, use the link on this page to download BetMGM’s application to your mobile device. You can also head to BetMGM’s website Begin signing up for an account. Carefully enter your personal information into the corresponding fields and use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET After you’ve completed registration, complete any Know Your Customer verifications and validate your email Then, fund your account. Deposit at least $10 to qualify On each of the first ten days your account is open, choose a market to risk $100 on. Your first bet each day qualifies for the promotion. At the end of the promotional period, you’ll receive your stake back (up to $100) for each qualifying bet that settled as a loss for a maximum of $1000 in bonus bets You cannot transfer or withdraw bonus bets, and they must be used within seven days, or else they will expire.

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

It’s a rare opportunity for the USMNT to host a Knockout Stage game at the World Cup, and it is a heavy favorite against a Bosnia team that conceded in all three games. Keep reading for some of tonight’s best bets:

USMNT vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - 7/1 8:00 PM ET

In one of the USMNT’s biggest-ever games on home soil, it takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara, CA at 8:00pm ET (FOX). The USMNT is a -250 90-minute favorite for tonight’s match. Meanwhile, first-time Knockout participant Bosnia is a +625 underdog.

Both teams scored in all three of Bosnia’s Group Stage matches, as it conceded six goals total. Meanwhile, the USMNT found the net at least twice in all three Group Stage matches, and sits at -190 odds to do it for a fourth straight match.

Folarin Balogun (+100 to score tonight) scored twice in two group stage appearances, and should get excellent service from the recently-recovered Christian Pulisic (+120 to score, +250 to assist).

Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT looks to be on the front foot from the outset and should test Bosnia early. That could also leave gaps in the USMNT defense, and Edin Dzeko (+300 to score) is Bosnia’s biggest threat. However, the 40-year-old didn’t score in the Group Stage.

Instead, Ermin Mahmic (+375 to score) led Bosnia with two goals in just 27 minutes of playing time.

Take the attractive +220 odds on the USMNT to win and both teams to score.

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