BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for USMNT vs Belgium, World Cup Games

One win away from its first World Cup Quarterfinals appearance since 2002, the USMNT (+165) hosts Belgium (+155) in Seattle at 8:00pm ET. Risk $100 on the match after using the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET for up to $1000 in bonus bets over ten days.

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With star striker Folarin Balogun now available, the USMNT is a slight favorite for tonight’s matchup. Meanwhile, Belgium has looked shaky at times during the tournament and needed an improbable two-goal comeback to defeat Senegal 3-2 in extra time in the Round of 32.

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Download the BetMGM app by following the link here. This offer is available both through the app and on BetMGM’s website Only if you are a new user, begin signing up for a new account. Fill in your personal information and the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Next, complete the registration process and validate your account With one of the available payment methods, deposit at least $10 into your account During each of the first ten days your account is open, stake up to $100 on your first bet of the day. Your first bet on each of these days will qualify for the promotion After ten days have passed, you’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets for each bet that qualifies for a maximum of $1000 You will only have seven days to use the full value of the bonus bets and cannot withdraw them for cash

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

The USMNT is 1-6 all-time against Belgium and is on a six-match losing streak in this fixture. Belgium is nowhere near as strong as it was in 2014, when it defeated the US 2-1 in the Round of 16, but still has some top talents. Check out our match preview and best bets below:

USMNT vs Belgium - 7/6 8:00 PM ET

After picking up a red card in the 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, USMNT (+165) striker Folarin Balogun’s suspension was pushed back. So, he is available for the 8:00pm ET Round of 16 match against Belgium (+155) in Seattle (FOX).

Balogun is at +150 odds to get on the scoresheet for a fourth time in the competition, and his availability is game-changing for the USMNT.

While Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku (+140 to score) is the favorite to get on the scoresheet tonight, he may start on the bench again. Leandro Trossard, who has registered three goal contributions in the last two games, has been more effective.

The winger has created at least three chances in all four matches and sits at +400 odds to provide an assist for a second straight match.

In any case, Belgium looked shaky against Senegal and trailed 2-0 for the majority of the second half. The Red Devils have conceded in three of four matches, are playing on a day’s fewer rest, and played after an exhausting extra-time match against Senegal.

With Balogun available, there’s value in betting on the USMNT to win in front of its home crowd, at +165.

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