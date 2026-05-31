BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for USA vs Senegal International Friendly

As the US Men’s National Team (+130) gets its World Cup preparations underway, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet up to $100 on a 3:30pm ET friendly match against African powerhouse Senegal (+195) for a maximum of $1000 in bonus bets over ten days.

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BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 5/31/2026

While Senegal is an underdog for this match, the Lions of Teranga are unbeaten in six matches in 2026. Meanwhile, the USMNT fell to both Belgium and Portugal in March. Senegal is a dark horse contender for the World Cup and presents a tough test for the US in Charlotte.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Kick things off by following the link listed here to download BetMGM’s app on your mobile device. Otherwise, navigate to BetMGM.com Then, tap the “Sign Up” button to start creating your account. After filling in all of the required personal details, put in the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Submit your account for verification once you’ve completed step two. Complete any requested steps Make your qualifying deposit of $10+ with any available payment method On that same day, bet up to $100 on any sports market If your bet settles as a loss, you’ll get your stake back in No Sweat Tokens. This applies to your first qualifying bet on each of the first ten days your account is open (max $1000) These No Sweat Tokens, which are bonus bets, may be used up to one week after you receive them, but have zero cash value

Specific promotion is currently valid for new players (21+) in any of: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

This is the first-ever international soccer meeting between the USA and Senegal, and it’s an important World Cup preparation match for both sides. Our soccer expert will preview this afternoon’s match and share some bets to consider below:

USA vs Senegal - 5/31 3:30 PM ET

In a pre-World Cup friendly, the USA (+130) hosts Senegal (+195) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, at 3:30pm ET (TNT, TruTV). Senegal had January’s Africa Cup of Nations title stripped on a technicality and enters this match on a ten-game unbeaten run.

Aside from wins against Uruguay and Japan, the US has struggled in recent matches against top opposition and has conceded in six straight matches. After taking part in the Conference League Final on Wednesday, top center back Chris Richards could sit this one out as well.

That said, there’s value in a Senegal side that defeated England 3-1 last year to score two or more goals. Bet on Senegal over 1.5 goals at +195 odds. Sadio Mane (+??? to score), the former Liverpool winger, is by far his nation’s all-time leading scorer.

While Senegal rarely concedes in competitive matches, it has allowed a goal in four of its previous six friendlies. With both teams playing one more friendly ahead of the World Cup, don’t be surprised if this match is more open than the next.

Bet on over 2.5 goals (+110) and don’t be too surprised if Senegal comes away with a victory.

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