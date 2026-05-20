BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for UEFA Europa League Final, Freiburg vs Aston Villa

Freiburg (+400) have a chance to win their first-ever major trophy when they take on Aston Villa (-145) in the Europa League Final, which kicks off at 3:00pm ET. First, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and stake up to $100 on your first bet for up to $1000 in No Sweat Tokens.

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While Freiburg are seeking their first top-level honor, Aston Villa have gone 30 years without winning a major trophy. Still, Villa boss Unai Emery is no stranger to Europa League glory, having already won the UEL four times. His experience may prove key in Istanbul today.

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If you are on a mobile device, use the link on this page to download the BetMGM app. You may also navigate to BetMGM’s website on a computer to get started Next, start creating an account. Offer all the requested personal details and use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Once you have finished making your account, verify it and proceed to deposit $10+ Then, choose a sports market to place your first bet on, with a stake of up to $100 Should your first sports bet result in a loss, your account will be credited with No Sweat Bet Tokens corresponding to your stake You can get bonus bets from this promotion on your first bet on each of the first ten days after you open your account, up to $1000 in bonuses These bets have no cash value and must be used within seven days, or their value will be forfeited

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Given that both Freiburg and Aston Villa have averaged over two goals per game in the Europa League knockout stage, some punters are expecting a high-scoring match. We’ll discuss whether that’ll be the case, and the potential winner below:

Freiburg vs Aston Villa - 5/20 3:00 PM ET

In their first-ever European Final, German side Freiburg (+400) clash with Aston Villa (-145) at 3:00pm ET (Paramount+). This season’s UEFA Europa League Final is at Beşiktaş Stadium in Istanbul.

While Unai Emery has won four career UEL titles, his Villa haven’t won a European trophy since 1982. Still, they’ve gone 12-2 in the Europa League this season, as Ollie Watkins (+130 anytime goalscorer) has scored four knockout stage goals.

Freiburg, often defensively fragile, allowed three Semifinal goals but finished their Bundesliga campaign with a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig. All-time Freiburg leading scorer Vincenzo Grifo (+350 to score) has also registered a goal contribution in each of his last five UEL appearances.

Villa aren’t without defensive lapses either, having conceded twice in each of their previous four matches. Both teams have also scored in each of Freiburg’s last five matches. With BTTS listed at favorable -102 odds, consider betting on it.

While Aston Villa are the clear favorites, this may not be a cakewalk for them. Three of the last five finals have gone to penalties, and a draw (+275) shows excellent value. Villa (+775 to win in extra time) are deeper and should just about do enough to win.

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