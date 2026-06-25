BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Turkiye vs USMNT, World Cup 2026

Playing for pride only, Turkiye (+250) clashes with the USMNT (-105) at 10:00pm ET at SoFi Stadium. First-time users may apply the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet up to $100 on tonight’s match for a maximum of $1000 in bonus bets over the next ten days.

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BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 6/25/2026

Astoundingly, 0-2 Turkiye has taken 62 shots at this World Cup without scoring a goal. Meanwhile, the USMNT had no problems scoring goals as it defeated Paraguay and Australia to win Group D. Still, Mauricio Pochettino will almost certainly rest all players at risk of suspension.

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Start by using the link provided here to download the BetMGM app. You may also go to BetMGM’s website to start registration On the BetMGM homepage, click the “Sign Up” button. Fill in all of your personal information and use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Then, finish the registration process and confirm your account With your preferred payment method, deposit $10 or more into your account The same day you open your account, risk up to $100 on your first sports bet. This promo applies to your first bet on each of the first ten days your account is open At the end of ten days, you will receive your stake back from each qualifying bet that lost for a maximum of $1000 in bonus bets Bonus bets have no cash value and must be used within seven days, or they will expire

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The USMNT clinched Group D after the second matchday, while Turkiye is locked into last place. Expect to see some USMNT reserves and an angry Turkiye side. With that in mind, our soccer expert will share his best bets for tonight’s match:

Turkiye vs USMNT - 6/25 10:00 PM ET

Expect Vincenzo Montella to name a strong starting XI when his Turkiye (+250) face the USMNT (-105) at SoFi Stadium at 10:00pm ET (FOX). The same cannot be said about Mauricio Pochettino, who is unwilling to risk any of the four USMNT players with yellow cards.

That means none of captain Tyler Adams, striker Folarin Balogun, center back Chris Richards, and left back Antonee Robinson will start tonight for the USMNT. Christian Pulisic, who missed the 2-0 victory over Australia due to an injury, is also unlikely to play.

So, Ricardo Pepi (+155 to score) or Haji Wright (+165 to score) could earn the start up front. The USMNT backline will be missing two starters, so Max Arfsten (+625 to be carded) and Mark McKenzie (+500 to be carded) could be in line to step in.

With a much-changed USMNT side, Turkiye will certainly have opportunities to get on the scoresheet for the first time in the tournament. Real Madrid’s Arda Guler (+320 to assist) has created five chances so far, and Kenan Yildiz (+300 to score) could cause the USMNT fits.

Take Turkiye to win or draw and both teams to score at +170 SGP odds.

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