BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Sunderland vs Arsenal

Sunderland (+600) will look to hand Arsenal (-210) their first defeat of the Premier League season when they meet at the Stadium of Light at 3:00pm ET. First, sign up with BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and place a bet to earn up to $1000 in bonuses over 10 days.

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BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 9/12/2026

The Black Cats didn’t lose a home match last season until February, but defending champions Arsenal have started the Premier League season with three straight wins. Notably, Sunderland held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in England’s Northeast last season and are tough to beat.

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To get started, follow this link to download the BetMGM app. You can also claim this offer through BetMGM’s website Then, hit the “Sign Up” button and follow the instructions, carefully entering your personal details into the required fields Before you submit your account for verification, enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Once you’ve verified your account, deposit $10 or more into your account To maximize your potential bonus bets from this offer, stake up to $100 on a bet during each of the first ten days your account is open. Only the first bet each day qualifies At the end of the ten days, you’ll receive bonus bets corresponding to the stake of each qualifying bet that lost. You can receive a maximum of $1000 in bonus bets

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Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka knows quite a lot about Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, having played under the Spanish coach for four seasons in North London. With Arsenal playing on the road for the second time in four days, we’ll discuss the best bets and whether fatigue will get to them.

Sunderland vs Arsenal - 9/12 3:00 PM ET

After racking up five straight wins in all competitions, defending champions Arsenal (-210) head up north for a 3:00pm ET Premier League match against Sunderland (+600) at the Stadium of Light (USA Network).

While Arsenal have been in great form, especially defensively, Sunderland have only lost once in four games this season. Still, Arsenal’s depth is exemplary, as five potential starters were on the bench for Wednesday’s 1-0 Champions League victory at Napoli.

Martin Odegaard’s goalscoring form is hard to ignore. When he’s confident, the Arsenal captain is one of the EPL’s best players. He’s scored four times in five matches this season, and it’s worth taking a chance on Odegaard to find the net here, at +400.

The Gunners’ new left winger, Christos Tzolis, is always looking to play the final ball. He has provided an assist in back-to-back matches, including in the midweek UCL victory as a substitute. Take Tzolis to assist today (+290).

Sunderland are well-drilled, but shouldn’t trouble Arsenal, who have conceded once this season. Arsenal likely won’t blow Sunderland away, but they should pick up all three points. You can get even SGP odds on an Arsenal win and under 3.5 goals.

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