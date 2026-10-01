BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Steelers vs Browns, NFL TNF

Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) will look to win a Thursday Night road divisional game for the first time when they take on the Cleveland Browns at 8:15pm ET. For up to $1000 in bonuses, bet on the game after using BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET.

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The Steelers are 0-9 in road divisional matchups since 1970, but are favored against the Browns, who, like the Steelers, are 2-1 this season. In fact, it’s been nearly 10 years since the Steelers won any Thursday Night Football game on the road.

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Heading into TNF, the Browns have already won two games as underdogs. We’ll discuss their chances and tonight’s best bets below:

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) vs Cleveland Browns (2-1) - 10/1 8:15 PM ET

With their sights on winning a Thursday Night road game for the first time since Thanksgiving 2016, the Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) face the Cleveland Browns at 8:15pm ET at Huntington Bank Field (Prime Video).

However, the Browns enter Week 4 on a two-game winning streak and have defeated the Steelers at home for four straight seasons. Despite defeating the Bengals 30-27 on Sunday, Pittsburgh’s offense is the fourth-least efficient in the NFL so far by EPA/play.

So, I think it’s wise not to count the Browns out here, and there’s certainly value in betting on the Browns +3 (-118). The Steelers have a lot of veterans, including 42-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers, for whom three days of rest won’t necessarily be enough.

Two of the last three meetings in Cleveland have finished with under 24 points, and neither offense is explosive, let alone league average in efficiency. Take under 38.5 points (-110) as well.

Steelers vs Browns - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Stepping up in Rico Dowdle’s absence, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren picked up 127 rushing yards on 17 carries. Warren also picked up 49 receiving yards for a career-best 176 yards from scrimmage.

Dowdle likely won’t play tonight either, giving Warren another opportunity to shine. The fifth-year back has averaged 36.7 receiving yards through the first three games of the season and has managed at least 25 receiving yards in each.

Go with Jaylen Warren 25+ receiving yards (-115) here. You can also build a SGP with Browns +2.5, under 38 points, and Warren 25+ receiving yards at +500.

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