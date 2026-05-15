BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Spurs vs Timberwolves, NBA Playoffs

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (-4.5) can send the Minnesota Timberwolves packing when they face off at Target Center at 9:30pm ET. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and place your bet on Game 6 for up to $1000 in No Sweat Tokens.

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BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 5/15/2026

If your qualifying wager on the game loses, you’ll get your stake back, up to $100 in bonus bets. You may use this offer for ten straight days. After a 126-97 Game 5 victory, the Spurs are up 3-2 in the series. If the visitors win, they’ll play in their first Conference Finals since 2017.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Start by following the link on this page to download the BetMGM app on the Google Play or Apple App Store. Alternatively, head over to BetMGM’s website. Then, begin making an account. Follow all of the prompts, filling in your personal information and the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Finish the account creation process. Make sure to go through any requested verification steps after the fact After your account is up and running, deposit $10 or more Then, on the first day your account is open, place your qualifying wager of up to $100 on any sporting event that BetMGM offers If your bet loses, you’ll get your stake back in the form of No Sweat Bets. You may use this offer during each of the first ten days your account is open Bonus bets are valid for only one week. You may not withdraw the bets for cash

Presently, only new BetMGM users (21+) who are located in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WY may claim this offer

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

In what has been a feisty Western Conference Semifinal series, the Spurs and Timberwolves will contest Game 6 tonight. We’ll share the best bets that you can make ahead of the action.

San Antonio Spurs (3-2) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (2-3) - 5/15 9:30 PM ET

With an opportunity to reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time in nine years, the San Antonio Spurs (-4.5) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at 9:30pm ET. Stream Game 6 live from the Target Center in Minneapolis on Prime Video.

There’s an argument to be made that this series would already be over if not for Spurs center Victor Wembanyama’s first-half ejection in Game 4. Wembanyama (O/U 26.5 points tonight) responded with 27 points and 17 rebounds in the Spurs’ dominant Game 5 victory.

The Defensive Player of the Year has picked up 15 or more rebounds in four of the five games of this series, and you can get favorable +125 odds on Wembanyama 15+ rebounds tonight.

Despite averaging 21.1 points in the regular season, Wolves forward Julius Randle has managed just 14.8 points pr game in this series. He’s struggling against an aggressive Spurs defense, and I’d take Randle under 16.5 points (-118) here.

The Spurs’ three wins in this series have come by a combined 74 points, and they have already secured a victory in Minneapolis in this series. Bet on the Spurs -4.5 (-115) tonight.

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