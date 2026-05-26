BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Spurs vs Thunder, NBA Playoffs

With their Western Conference Finals series even at 2-2, the San Antonio Spurs and defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder (-5.5) meet tonight at 8:00pm ET. For a potential $1000 in No Sweat Tokens, bet up to $100 on the game after using the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET.

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After a disappointing Game 4, the shorthanded Thunder are looking to bounce back at home. OKC’s MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored “just” 19 points on Sunday, but he rarely has back-to-back off games. In any case, the Spurs’ defensive adjustments have been impressive.

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Click this link to download the BetMGM mobile app to your device. You may also head over to BetMGM’s website to get going Then, begin creating your account. Make sure to enter all of the requested personal information and the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Once you’re done setting up your account, verify it and deposit at least $10 The same day you open your account, identify a market you’d like to place your first wager on and stake up to $100 on it If your bet settles as a loss, you’ll get refunded your stake as No Sweat Bet Tokens This offer applies to your first bet on each of the first ten days your account is open, and you can earn a maximum of $1000 in bonus bets from this promotion Bonus bets may not be withdrawn for real money and must be used within seven days

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Injuries have impacted the Thunder’s play in the Western Conference Finals, but their role players have an opportunity to step up in Game 5 against the Spurs. Given the Thunder’s injury woes, we’ll discuss which bets to consider tonight.

San Antonio Spurs (2-2) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (2-2) - 5/26 8:30 PM ET

In a crucial Western Conference Finals Game 5, the San Antonio Spurs head to Paycom Center for an 8:30pm ET contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder (-5.5) on NBC. San Antonio is looking to build on a dominant 103-82 Game 4 victory.

Spurs C Victor Wembanyama (O/U 25.5 points) dropped 33 points in just 31 minutes on Sunday. With Spurs G Stephon Castle (O/U 17.5 points) guarding SGA (O/U 29.5 points) closely, Wemby can stay near the paint on defense, where he’s most effective.

Castle is going to be expending a lot of energy on his defensive duties, which is why I’d take the under on his points, at -125 odds.

The Thunder are lacking secondary scoring options, with both Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams nursing injuries. Williams could play tonight, but he certainly wouldn’t be close to 100 percent.

While the Spurs were coughing the ball up at an alarming rate earlier in the series, getting G De’Aaron Fox (O/U 5.5 assists) back from injury has been a blessing. San Antonio is healthier than OKC and should put up a fight tonight. Take the Spurs +5.5 (-110).

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