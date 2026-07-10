BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Spain vs Belgium, 2026 World Cup Games

After setting a World Cup record with six consecutive clean sheets, Spain (-160) faces Belgium (+400) in a Quarterfinal matchup in Los Angeles at 3:00pm ET. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk $100 before the match for up to $1000 in bonus bets over ten days.

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Spain’s record may be at risk, as Belgium put four goals on the USMNT in the Round of 16. Still, Spain has shut out the likes of Uruguay and Portugal, and is among the favorites to win the tournament. Stay tuned for some of today’s best bets as these European giants face off.

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Using the links on this page, download the BetMGM mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You can also begin claiming this offer on the BetMGM website Begin signing up for an account if you are a new user. Provide your personal information along with the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Complete registration and any KYC steps required by BetMGM Once your account is confirmed, deposit at least $10 The same day you open and fund your account, stake up to $100 on your first sports bet on any market. Do the same each of the first ten days your account is open Once the ten-day promotion period is over, you will receive the amount you risked back in bonus bets for each qualifying bet that loses ($1000 maximum) Bonus bets are valid for seven days once posted in your account and cannot be withdrawn for cash

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After an unimpressive Group Stage and first 85 minutes against Senegal, Belgium has scored seven goals while conceding only once. Rudi Garcia has made some key tactical adjustments, and we’ll see whether they’ll make a difference today against Spain as we cover the best bets.

Spain vs Belgium - 7/10 3:00 PM ET

After a tight 1-0 win over Portugal in the World Cup Round of 16, European champion Spain (-160) takes on Belgium (+400) in the Quarterfinal. Today’s match, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, kicks off at 3:00pm ET and will air on FOX.

Spain is yet to concede through five matches and has won all six major tournament knockout-stage matches under Luis de la Fuente. La Roja show +138 odds to keep another clean sheet today.

In the 4-1 Round of 16 victory, Belgium capitalized on numerous USMNT mistakes. Charles De Ketelaere (+360 to score) scored a brace in that match and could keep all-time Belgium leading scorer Romelu Lukaku (+240 to score) on the bench again today.

Fellow Belgian legend Kevin De Bruyne (+425 to assist) didn’t play against the USMNT, and Rudi Garcia could prioritize defensive solidity again with Nico Raskin (+175 to be carded).

With Spanish Nico Williams (+220 to score) not fully fit, La Roja will rely even more on Lamine Yamal (+155 to score).

Spain won’t make the errors the USMNT did and should grab another narrow victory today. Go with Spain to win and under 3.5 goals at +140 SGP odds.

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