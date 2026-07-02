BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Spain vs Austria, 2026 World Cup

European champion Spain (-295) clashes with fellow European side Austria (+825) in the World Cup Round of 32 at 3:00pm ET. Ahead of this match in Los Angeles, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk up to $100 for as much as $1000 in bonus bets over ten days.

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Spain was one of only two teams to keep a clean sheet in all three of its Group Stage matches. All the while, Austria played in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Algeria and is one of the highest-pressing teams in international soccer. That should make for a highly intriguing contest.

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Spain’s front three has yet to really get going, but its defense has been dominant to this point. We’ll discuss whether Austria can break Spain’s clean sheet streak and some of the standout bets to consider from today’s matchup below:

Spain vs Austria - 7/2 3:00 PM ET

In an all-European Round of 32 matchup, Spain (-295) and Austria (+825) will meet at SoFi Stadium at 3:00pm ET (FOX). Defensive solidity has been Spain’s calling card thus far, with three straight clean sheets.

On the other end of the pitch, Spain is lacking attacking depth. Yeremy Pino and Nico Williams will both miss today’s match with injuries. That leaves only Dani Olmo (+220 to score, +280 to assist) and Ferran Torres (+135 to score) as Spain’s high-level backups.

Outside of the 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, Spain scored just one goal in its other two games, which is a concern. Lamine Yamal (+130 to score, +165 to assist) is La Roja’s star player, but the winger came into the tournament injured.

All this could mean a more difficult match than expected. Austria hung tough with Argentina in the Group Stage, only trailing 1-0 until a 95th-minute Lionel Messi goal. Veteran Austria striker Marko Arnautovic (+360 to score) also found the net twice in the Group Stage.

Spain should limit Austria’s chances, though, and could extend its clean sheet streak here. In a potentially low-scoring game, I’d take Spain to win and under 2.5 goals at +200 SGP odds.

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