BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Sabres vs Canadiens, NHL Playoff Games

NHL Playoff action continues tonight with Game 6 of Buffalo Sabres (+135) vs Montreal Canadiens (-165) at 8:00pm ET. Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk up to $100 on tonight’s game, and for ten straight days, for up to $1000 back in bonus bets.

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BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 5/16/2026

You’ll get your stake back for each losing bet during the promotional period, up to $100 per day. Tonight, the Canadiens, up 3-2, have a chance to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time this decade. On Thursday, the Habs scored four unanswered goals to win 6-3.

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Click the link listed here to download the BetMGM application on a mobile device. You can also navigate to BetMGM’s website on a desktop Then, hit the “Sign Up” button and fill in all of the necessary info. Also, make sure to put in the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Once you’ve completed the sign-up steps, validate your account Deposit at least $10 into your new BetMGM account and choose a market to place your first sports bet on Risk up to $100 on your qualifying bet, which you can do during each of the first ten days your account is active You’ll receive your stake back, in bonus bets, for each qualifying bet that settles as a loss The No Sweat Bet Tokens expire one week after being credited to your account, and they have no cash value

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The Canadiens can seal an Eastern Conference Finals berth and send the Sabres packing with a victory tonight. Our NHL expert will dish out some betting tips ahead of today’s potentially decisive game.

Buffalo Sabres (2-3) vs Montreal Canadiens (3-2) - 5/16 8:00 PM ET

With their season on the line, the Buffalo Sabres (+135) head up to the Bell Centre for an 8:00pm ET Game 6 matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (-160) on ABC. While the Sabres are 4-1 on the road during the playoffs, their top line has struggled.

Since scoring four goals in a Game 1 victory, Buffalo has averaged just 2.25 goals per game. Center Tage Thompson (U 0.5 points at +140) failed to register a point in the Game 5 loss for the third time this series and is drawing criticism.

It took a heroic goaltending performance for Buffalo to win Game 4, but Ukko-Pekka Luukonen was pulled in Game 5, compounding the Sabres’ goaltender problems. Alex Lyon, who could start tonight, has also been pulled by Lindy Ruff during this second-round series.

Seemingly lacking confidence and giving up silly penalties, the Sabres' luck could be running out. Habs captain Nick Suzuki (O 0.5 power play points @ +140) scored the dagger on a power play on Thursday and is one to watch here.

All of the Canadiens’ wins during this series have been by a three-goal margin or more. Go with Montreal -1.5 (+145).

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