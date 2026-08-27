BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Rams vs Chargers, NFL Preseason

At their shared SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) will duke it out at 10:00pm ET in their NFL Preseason Finale. Before these LA teams get in their final dress rehearsal, use BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet for up to $1000 in bonuses.

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While the Rams dominated the Saints to the tune of a 34-0 victory last time out, they are underdogs here. The Chargers fell 41-17 to the 49ers last week and will look to iron out some of the kinks before they begin the regular season in a couple of weeks.

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Rams coach Sean McVay has already said that third-string rookie quarterback Ty Simpson will definitely play tonight. Meanwhile, the Chargers could give second-stringer Trey Lance the bulk of the snaps. With that in mind, our NFL expert will share his best bets.

Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers - 8/27 10:00 PM ET

Both LA teams will conclude their preseason campaigns tonight at 10:00pm ET when the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) face off at SoFi Stadium. Tonight’s all-LA showdown will air live on NFL Network.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will play at least a few snaps, along with most of the other starters. Granted, Herbert also started in the 41-17 loss to the 49ers last week and only played three snaps before Trey Lance and Dj Uiagalelei took over.

While Herbert may play for a little longer tonight, once the backups are in, the Chargers could struggle again. The Rams (+155) have comfortably won both of their preseason games and still have a backup QB competition between Ty Simpson and Stetson Bennett.

Both QBs have played quite well during the preseason and should keep the Rams competitive tonight. Sure, the Chargers should put in a better performance than last week, especially if the starters play one drive, but Rams +3.5 (-110) is still a good play regardless.

I think there’s even better value in the Rams to win tonight’s game at +155 and finish the preseason undefeated.

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