BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Patriots vs Seahawks NFL Kickoff

Tonight’s NFL season opener, at 8:20pm ET, pits the two Super Bowl LX participants, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks (-3.5), against each other. As the Patriots go for revenge, get up to $1000 in bonuses by using BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and betting.

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After comfortably defeating the Pats in Super Bowl LX, the Seahawks have home-field advantage tonight. Unlike February’s matchup, this one is expected to be close, with Seattle’s running back depth taking a hit and a new offensive coordinator, Brian Fleury, in tow.

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Begin claiming this offer through the BetMGM app or through the website. Tap this link to download the app Then, hit the “Sign Up” button and begin filling in all of the requested personal information Before you finish setting up your account, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Next, use one of the available payment methods to deposit at least $10 On each of the first ten days your account is open, place a bet of up to $100. The first bet on each of these days will count towards this offer Once ten days are up, you’ll receive bonus bets corresponding to the sum of the stakes from each bet that lost during the offer period Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for cash and will expire after one week if not used

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Take a look at some of our top picks for tonight’s NFL season-opening Patriots vs Seahawks game below:

New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks - 9/9 8:20 PM ET

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots head west for a Super Bowl rematch against the Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) at Lumen Field tonight at 8:20pm ET (NBC). Just over seven months ago, the Seahawks took down the Pats 29-13.

However, the Seahawks lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in the offseason and are dealing with an injury to his former backup, Zach Charbonnet. Now, RB Jadarian Price is expected to produce for the Birds.

It could take a while for Seattle’s offense to get going, while New England’s offensive line struggled in joint practices over the summer. The Seahawks should once again have one of the NFL’s best defenses, while the Patriots were solid against the run last season.

That said, I’d recommend taking under 44.5 points (-112) tonight.

Patriots vs Seahawks - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

The Patriots traded for wide receiver AJ Brown to give QB Drake Maye a legitimate weapon, and the pair has reportedly developed great chemistry.

I’d consider Brown 75+ receiving yards tonight at +120. He reached 75+ yards in four of his last six regular-season games with the Eagles and will be the focal point of the Pats’ passing attack.

Also expect the Seahawks to use backup RB George Holani (O 1.5 receptions at -125) as a receiving option, as Jadarian Price isn’t known for his pass-catching.

A three-leg Same Game Parlay of under 44.5 points, Brown 75+ receiving yards, and Holani over 1.5 receptions comes in at +600.

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