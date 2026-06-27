BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Panama vs England, World Cup Games

After two 1-0 losses, the only chance Panama (+1250) has of advancing to the Round of 32 is by defeating England (-600) when they meet at 5:00pm ET in New Jersey. Before the action, use BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk up to $100 for as much as $1000 in bonuses.

BetMGM Bonus Code

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 6/27/2026

While Panama sits in last place in Group L, England has a tenuous grip on first after a 4-2 win over Croatia and a scoreless draw against Ghana. It would be a massive disappointment if Thomas Tuchel’s England fails to win the group, and the Three Lions are heavy favorites here.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

To begin claiming this offer, use the link here to download the BetMGM app. Otherwise, navigate to BetMGM’s website Go through the sign-up process. Type in all of the requested information along with the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET After you’ve finished making an account, make sure to complete any verification steps On the same day you open your account, fund it by making a $10+ deposit and risk up to $100 on your first sports bet Your first bet on each of the first ten days your account is open will count for this promotion Once ten days have passed, you’ll receive your stake back for each qualifying bet that you lost during the promotion period for a maximum of $1000 in bonus bets Bonus bets cannot be converted to cash and will expire if not used within seven days (168 hours)

Valid for any new user who is 21 or older in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

After two matches, Panama remained just one of three World Cup teams not to score a goal. England’s defense was excellent in qualifying and just shut out Ghana. We’ll discuss the potential result and England’s shutout chances below:

Panama vs England - 6/27 5:00 PM ET

Panama (0-1-1, +1250) will be looking to pull off a historic upset when it takes on England (1-1-0, -600) at MetLife Stadium today at 5:00pm ET (FOX). Los Canaleros know that only a win will be good enough to advance, while England will likely win the group with all three points.

England’s attacking display in its 0-0 draw against Ghana was highly disappointing, and more creativity will be needed to break down Panama. Harry Kane (-250 to score today) missed a sitter against Ghana, and will be motivated to etch his name on the scoresheet.

Kane is at +180 odds to be the first goalscorer in the match, which has decent value. He was the first goalscorer in the 4-2 victory over Croatia. Still, Panama hasn’t made it easy for opponents to score, with just one goal conceded in both of its matches.

The flipside is that Panama hasn’t gotten on the scoresheet in either match, and England has the best defense it will face in the Group Stage.

With little value on England to win at -600, it’s a much better play to take the Three Lions to keep a clean sheet against Panama, at -145.

The content is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players, or federations.

Full BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions