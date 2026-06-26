BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Norway vs France

In the only match between two teams who have won their opening two World Cup matches, Norway (+380) and France (-175) meet at 3:00pm ET. Before the Group I decider, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk up to $100 for up to $1000 in bonus bets.

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Norway has justified its status as tournament dark horses, as Erling Haaland scored a total of four goals in wins over Iraq and Senegal. Meanwhile, tournament favorites France have outscored the same teams by a combined 7-1 ahead of today’s game in Foxborough, MA.

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Download the BetMGM app on either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store by following this link. You can also access BetMGM’s website to get started Click on the “Sign Up” button and begin populating your personal details. Also, enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET before finishing the sign-up process Verify your new account and deposit $10+ with one of the available payment methods To get the maximum value from this promotion, place a bet each of the first ten days your account is open with a stake of at least $100. Note that only your first bet placed on each day of the promotional period qualifies At the end of the ten days, you’ll receive your stake back in No Sweat Tokens (bonus bets) for each losing qualifying bet ($1000 max) Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for cash value and will expire after one week if not used

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With both Norway and France expected to rotate heavily ahead of the Knockout Stage, it’s unclear how many minutes stars like Norway’s Erling Haaland and France’s Kylian Mbappe will play. Still, our soccer expert has some bets for punters to consider for this afternoon’s game:

Norway vs France - 6/26 3:00 PM ET

In a heavyweight bout, Norway (+380) and France (-175) face off in Foxborough in a 3:00pm ET World Cup match (FOX). Today’s match features two of the best strikers in the world: Norway’s Erling Haaland and France’s Kylian Mbappe.

Both players have scored two goals in each of their first two appearances in this year’s tournament. Mbappe is at -110 odds to score today, while Haaland isn’t far behind, at +145. Given the form they’re both in, it’s hard to bet against either to find the net.

Norway’s matches have been electric so far. Through two matches, only Germany (9) has scored more goals than Norway (7), and both of Norway’s games have finished with five goals. There’s good value in Norway over 1.5 goals (+210) here.

Meanwhile, this supremely talented French side has scored three goals in back-to-back games. Still, France hasn’t won a game on World Cup Matchday 3 since 2006, and coach Didier Deschamps will miss today’s match due to personal reasons.

This has the potential to be a high-scoring match, as both teams are scary going forward. For a potential +375 SGP return, go with both Norway and France over 1.5 goals.

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