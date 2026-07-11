BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Norway vs England, World Cup Games

Following an impressive upset victory over Brazil, Norway (+300) is an underdog once again for the 5:00pm ET Quarterfinal match against England (-118) in Miami. For up to $1000 in bonuses over ten days, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk up to $100 on the match.

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Norway striker Erling Haaland took over in the Round of 16, with both goals in the 2-1 victory over Brazil. Meanwhile, ten-man England escaped the Azteca with a 3-2 win over Mexico, but coming up against Haaland will be its toughest test of the World Cup by far.

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Two of the most talented sides in the tournament meet in Miami as Erling Haaland’s Norway and Harry Kane’s England face off. Ahead of this all-European Quarterfinal matchup, check out our preview and the top bets to consider.

Norway vs England - 7/11 5:00 PM ET

In the first match of today’s World Cup Quarterfinal doubleheader, Norway (+300) and England (-118) meet in Miami at 5:00pm ET (FOX). This is the first meeting between the two sides since 2014, and England leads the all-time series 7-2, with three draws.

While at least one side has failed to score in each of the last five matchups, both teams now have elite attacking talents.

Norway’s physically imposing striker Erling Haaland has scored seven goals in just four appearances and is at +115 odds to get on the scoresheet today. Meanwhile, England’s number nine Harry Kane (-110 to score) has found the net in each of the previous three matches.

Super sub Andreas Schjelderup set up both of Haaland’s goals against Brazil and ranks first in the tournament with 1.46 assists per 90 minutes. He’s at +600 odds to set up another goal today.

England’s Bukayo Saka (+340 to assist) is second among all players in the World Cup with 1.40 assists per 90.

Expect Haaland to get the better of England’s center backs at least a few times. Bet on both Haaland and both teams to score at +160 Same Game Parlay odds.

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