BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for NFL Preseason: Raiders vs Texans

Following preseason-opening losses, the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans (-2.5) meet at NRG Stadium at 8:00pm ET. Before #1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza lines up for Vegas, use BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet on the game for up to $1000 in bonuses.

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Mendoza was impressive in his preseason debut, completing 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in a 27-14 loss against the Cardinals. He’ll face a tougher defense this time, as the Texans are expected to play their starters tonight, unlike in the 27-7 loss to the Chargers.

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Use the link here to download BetMGM’s mobile application. You may also head to BetMGM’s website to get started Click the “Sign Up” button and initiate the account creation process. Enter all of the requested information Before finishing up, be sure to use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Then, once your email and account are verified, deposit at least $10 That same day, place your first sports bet with a stake of up to $100 This offer is valid during each of the first ten days your account is open, and your first bet each day will qualify Once ten days have passed, you’ll receive your stake back for each qualifying bet that lost during the promo period. You can receive a maximum of $1000 in bonus bets Bonus bets expire after one week and have no redeemable cash value

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

NFL Preseason continues as the Raiders head to Houston for another tune-up against the Texans. The Texans, a contender, will trot out their starters for the first time since the AFC Divisional Round. That said, our NFL expert will recommend some bets for the game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Houston Texans - 8/20 8:00 PM ET

Tonight’s preseason matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans (-2.5) kicks off at 8:00pm ET from NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will air live on ESPN.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has already made it clear that all healthy players will suit up for the game. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll play much, though. The Texans’ backups mustered just seven points last week, and the O/U point total here is at 38.

It’s a fair assumption that Fernando Mendoza will take a bunch of snaps again tonight as he continues to make his case for the Raiders’ QB1 role. Perhaps he’ll get some time with the first-team offensive line this time around.

The Texans’ QB room is already light, as third-stringer Graham Mertz went down with a torn ACL in last week’s preseason loss. With Ryans likely unwilling to risk CJ Stroud or Davis Mills playing many drives, new signing Brett Rypien could step in.

Expect a better effort from the Raiders in this one and consider betting on them to come away with a win, at +110 moneyline odds.

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