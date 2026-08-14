BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for NFL Preseason: Bucs vs Jets

Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets (-6) will get their preseason underway at 7:00pm ET. Ahead of this game at MetLife Stadium, sign up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk $100 for up to $1000 in bonus bets over ten days.

BetMGM Bonus Code

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 8/14/2026

Jets coach Aaron Glenn has already stated that “everyone is playing”. Meanwhile, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles has usually taken a cautious approach to preseason. Tampa is also dealing with limited quarterback depth, which is a concern heading into this one.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

New players can claim this offer on BetMGM’s website or in the mobile app. To download the latter, follow the link here Then, begin signing up for an account. Diligently enter all of the requested personal details Type in the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET before finishing sign-up After you’ve created an account, make your first deposit of $10+ with one of the available payment methods On the same day you open and fund your account, wager up to $100 on your first bet. Your first bet on each of the next nine days also qualifies You’ll get your stake back as bonus bets on any qualifying bets that lose during the ten-day promotional period, up to $1000 total. Bonus bets will expire one week after credited if not used. You cannot withdraw bonus bets for cash

At the moment, this offer is open to first-time users (21+) in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Holding the NFL’s longest active losing streak of losing seasons, at 10 straight, the Jets will look to get their preseason started on the right foot against the Buccaneers. We’ll discuss the Jets' chances and key bets to consider before the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Jets - 8/14 7:00 PM ET

Connor Bazelak could start at quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they head to MetLife Stadium for an 7:00pm ET preseason game against the New York Jets (-6). Catch tonight’s game live on NFL Network.

Bazelak was serviceable in the 2025 preseason, but he’ll likely split duties with fourth-stringer Jalon Daniels. Starter Baker Mayfield is not expected to play for the Bucs (+200), and second-stringer Jake Daniels is dealing with a back sprain.

The Jets, who won their first preseason game 30-10 last season, are unsurprising favorites here given the Bucs’ QB situation. Everyone on the Jets’ roster, including the starters, is expected to get at least a few snaps tonight.

Jets’ fourth-round draft pick out of Clemson, Cade Clubnik, has something to prove when he gets his QB reps behind Geno Smith.

Reflecting the typical low-scoring nature of the preseason, the over/under is set at 35.5 points tonight. I lean more towards the under (-110), as neither team boasts real offensive firepower.

On the spread, go with the Jets -6 (-110), as Todd Bowles' Bucs are unlikely to take many risks here.

Full BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions