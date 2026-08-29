BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for NCAA Football: NC State vs Virginia

Originally slated for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, NC State heads to Charlottesville, Virginia, to open the NCAA Football season against Virginia (-4.5). Ahead of this afternoon’s ACC matchup, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and place a bet for up to $1000 in bonus bets.
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NC State narrowly won this matchup last season and has emerged victorious in each of its previous three trips to Charlottesville. Still, Virginia is coming off an impressive 11-3 season in which it reached the ACC Championship Game and is a 5.5-point favorite this afternoon.
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Virginia is integrating a new quarterback, Beau Pribula, into the offense, while CJ Bailey returns for NC State. While Virginia gave up 35 points to NC State this season, the Cavaliers will lean on defense today. We’ll discuss if that’ll be enough for the hosts to cover.
NC State vs Virginia - 8/29 3:30 PM ET
In the top game of NCAA Football’s opening Saturday, NC State takes on Virginia (-4.5) at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA at 3:30pm ET (ESPN). NC State has dominated this matchup recently, with four straight victories over Virginia.
Still, the Wolfpack come in as underdogs and will feel slighted by the odds. QB CJ Bailey had a big day when these teams met last season, completing 16 of 23 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown and rushing for two more scores.
The Cavaliers could struggle to contain Bailey again today and will need former Missouri and Penn State QB Beau Pribula to do his part on the other end. The total has gone under in five of the previous eight meetings, but don’t expect that to be the case today.
Last season, this game finished with 66 points, and I’d take over 53.5 points (-110) here. NC State’s defense, which gave up over 27 points per game last season, isn’t good enough to shut Virginia down, and Bailey and the Wolfpack will get theirs.
Another good play is NC State +4.5, as Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren is 2-0 against Tony Elliott and the Cavs.
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