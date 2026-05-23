BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Nashville vs NYCFC, MLS Saturday

Nashville SC (-130), who holds the best record in Major League Soccer, hosts New York City FC (+320) at Geodis Park at 8:30pm ET tonight. Before this key MLS match, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and place your first bet of up to $100 for up to $1000 in bonus bets.

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If your first bet of the day loses, you’ll get your stake back during each of the first ten days your account is open. Tonight, Nashville is the clear favorite, and it has picked up back-to-back wins. Still, NYCFC has picked up its form and went unbeaten in two games against Nashville in 2025.

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To download the BetMGM app on either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, follow the link provided. Alternatively, go to BetMGM’s website Start creating your account. Put in all of the required personal details and use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Finish account setup, confirm your account, and make your first deposit ($10+) On the same day you have opened and funded your new account, put up to $100 on your first sports bet The amount you risk will be refunded in No Sweat Bet Tokens if your first bet loses Your first bet on each of the first ten days your account is open qualifies for this promotion, for a maximum of $1000 in bonus bets Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and are only valid for seven days (168 hours)

You may only take advantage of this promotional offer if you are a new user (21+) and in one of the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

With a win over New York City FC, Nashville SC would go five points clear of second-placed Inter Miami in the MLS Eastern Conference standings. As Nashville goes for a third straight win, our soccer expert will preview tonight’s match and hand out some betting tips below:

Nashville SC (9-3-1) vs New York City FC (5-4-5) - 5/23 8:30 PM ET

Nashville SC (-130), the team with the most points in MLS, hosts New York City FC (+320) at Geodis Park at 8:30pm ET tonight (Apple TV). Only last year’s MLS Cup Final participants, Inter Miami and Vancouver, have averaged more goals than Nashville (2.2 per game) this season.

The hosts have scored three goals in back-to-back outings, and Hany Mukhtar, who was named the Player of Matchday 14, scored a hat-trick in a tight 3-2 victory over LAFC. Nashville’s leading scorer, Sam Surridge, still isn’t 100% fit, so Mukhtar to score (+120) isn’t a bad shout.

Mukhtar has four goals in eight career appearances against NYCFC, who are currently on a three-game unbeaten run. Nicolas Fernandez (+475 to provide an assist) has three assists during that time and is also NYCFC’s leading scorer this season, with nine MLS goals.

Four of the last five meetings between these teams have finished with both teams on the scoresheet. Nashville’s defense, especially at home, has also left a lot to be desired. B.J. Callaghan’s side has conceded twice in three consecutive home matches.

So, I recommend betting on both teams to score (-135) in tonight’s top MLS match.

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