BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Mexico vs South Korea World Cup Matchup

After getting off to winning starts, joint World Cup hosts Mexico (+100) and South Korea (+290) clash in Guadalajara at 9:00pm ET as both sides look to take control of the group. First, apply the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk up to $100 for up to $1000 in bonus bets.
BetMGM Bonus Code
BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 6/18/2026
Mexico kicked off the tournament with a 2-0 victory over South Africa in which center back Cesar Montes picked up a red card. He’ll be suspended for this match as the Taegeuk Warriors of South Korea, who defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 last week, will look to take advantage.
- Claim your BetMGM promo code
- Or look into our experts' World Cup betting promos ranking for the major WC 2026 betting apps in the US
- Learn how to bet on the World Cup with our in-depth guide for this summer's tournament
How to claim the BetMGM bonus code
- Follow the link posted here to download BetMGM’s application on your mobile device. You can also initiate the registration process on your computer/tablet
- Put in all of the requested information during the sign-up process. Also, don’t forget to enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET
- Next, validate your account once it has been created, and deposit at least $10 with the payment method of your choice
- Bet up to $100 on any sports market on the first day your account is open. Your first bet during each of the first ten days your account is open counts towards this promotion
- Once ten days are up, you will receive your stake back for each qualifying bet that settled as a loss during the promotional period, for a maximum of $1000 in bonus bets
- You may not withdraw bonus bets for cash, only the earnings associated with them. You’ll have seven days to use the full value of the bets before they expire
Promotion extends to new users who are 21 or older in the following states and territories: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WY
What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?
After securing its first-ever opening match victory at a World Cup, the home crowd will be firmly behind Mexico tonight. Still, a dangerous South Korea side could prove to be tricky customers. Stay tuned for which bets you should consider for tonight’s marquee matchup:
Mexico vs South Korea - 6/18 9:00 PM ET
Mexico (+100) welcomes South Korea (+290) to Estadio Guadalajara in a key World Cup Group A matchup at 9:00pm ET (FOX). Both teams got off to winning starts last week, but Mexico lost Cesar Montes to a red card in the 2-0 victory over South Africa.
As a result, Mexico’s captain Edson Alvarez, who is more of a defensive midfielder, could step into the starting center-back role. It wouldn’t at all be surprising if Alvarez, who can be error-prone at times, picks up a card. Alvarez to be carded is currently at +200 odds.
Raúl Jiménez (+170 to score tonight) scored Mexico’s second goal against South Africa and has gotten on the scoresheet in back-to-back appearances against South Korea.
When these teams met last September, it took a stoppage-time equalizer for Mexico to draw 2-2 against South Korea. Son Heung-min (+240 to score) was on target in that match, but the South Korean legend had six shots in the opening match without finding the net.
Regardless, South Korea looked dangerous in the 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic and should get on the scoresheet against a shorthanded Mexico backline. Take both teams to score at +110 odds.
The content is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players, or federations.
Full BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions
|BetMGM Bonus Code Offer
|Get Up To $1,000 In No Sweat Tokens Over 10 Days Promotion!
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|BetMGM Bonus Code terms and conditions
|21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions. New player offer for new players only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in NJ, MA, MI, NV, NY, ON, PA, PR, and WV.