BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Mexico vs South Korea World Cup Matchup

After getting off to winning starts, joint World Cup hosts Mexico (+100) and South Korea (+290) clash in Guadalajara at 9:00pm ET as both sides look to take control of the group. First, apply the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk up to $100 for up to $1000 in bonus bets.

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Mexico kicked off the tournament with a 2-0 victory over South Africa in which center back Cesar Montes picked up a red card. He’ll be suspended for this match as the Taegeuk Warriors of South Korea, who defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 last week, will look to take advantage.

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After securing its first-ever opening match victory at a World Cup, the home crowd will be firmly behind Mexico tonight. Still, a dangerous South Korea side could prove to be tricky customers. Stay tuned for which bets you should consider for tonight’s marquee matchup:

Mexico vs South Korea - 6/18 9:00 PM ET

Mexico (+100) welcomes South Korea (+290) to Estadio Guadalajara in a key World Cup Group A matchup at 9:00pm ET (FOX). Both teams got off to winning starts last week, but Mexico lost Cesar Montes to a red card in the 2-0 victory over South Africa.

As a result, Mexico’s captain Edson Alvarez, who is more of a defensive midfielder, could step into the starting center-back role. It wouldn’t at all be surprising if Alvarez, who can be error-prone at times, picks up a card. Alvarez to be carded is currently at +200 odds.

Raúl Jiménez (+170 to score tonight) scored Mexico’s second goal against South Africa and has gotten on the scoresheet in back-to-back appearances against South Korea.

When these teams met last September, it took a stoppage-time equalizer for Mexico to draw 2-2 against South Korea. Son Heung-min (+240 to score) was on target in that match, but the South Korean legend had six shots in the opening match without finding the net.

Regardless, South Korea looked dangerous in the 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic and should get on the scoresheet against a shorthanded Mexico backline. Take both teams to score at +110 odds.

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