BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Mexico vs South Africa, World Cup 2026

Today at 3:00pm ET, the 2026 World Cup gets underway at the historic Azteca Stadium as Mexico (-235) takes on South Africa (+650). First, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet on the match for up to $1000 in No Sweat Tokens during the ten-day promo period.

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BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 6/11/2026

Heading into this Group A opener, joint hosts Mexico have been in stellar form. El Tri have picked up three straight victories in friendlies. Meanwhile, South Africa is yet to pick up a victory in five 2026 matches and is one of the lowest-ranked sides in the tournament.

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Mexico will host its third World Cup this Summer. The joint hosts get their campaign underway with a match against South Africa, which they are expected to win. Below, our soccer expert will discuss whether El Tri will secure all three points.

Mexico vs South Africa - 6/11 3:00 PM ET

The Azteca Stadium will host a record 20th World Cup match as the 2026 edition gets underway with Mexico (-235) against South Africa (+650) at 3:00pm ET (FOX). Mexico has never lost a WC match at the Azteca, with a previous record of five wins and two draws.

Also, El Tri are unbeaten in their previous seven World Cup openers. Nerves could get the better of South Africa, which last played in this tournament in 2010. Bafana Bafana’s biggest goal threat is Burnley striker Lyle Foster, who sits at -118 odds to put a shot on target.

Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez (+135 to score) should lead the line for Mexico, and he also found the net in the recent 5-1 demolition of Serbia. Mexico is known for a compact defense, which has conceded just three goals in eight matches in 2026.

South Africa may struggle to create good chances, and their best opportunities figure to come on the counter. I’d strongly consider taking South Africa under 0.5 goals at odds of -135.

Combine that with a Mexico victory in front of a raucous home crowd, and you can get Same Game Parlay odds of -110.

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