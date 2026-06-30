BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Mexico vs Ecuador, World Cup Round of 32

Ecuador (+280) pulled off an incredible 2-1 win over Germany on the final matchday, setting up a massive Round of 32 match against Mexico (+120) at 9:00pm ET at the Estadio Azteca. First, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet up to $100 for up to $1000 in bonuses.

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Each of the previous three meetings has finished in a low-scoring draw, including at Copa America 2024. There’s little to separate the two sides, but Mexico has home-field advantage and won all three Group Stage matches for the first time in its World Cup history.

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Mexico is coming off its first-ever three-win Group Stage, and expectations are high for El Tri as they host their third World Cup. We’ll discuss whether Ecuador will put up a fight in Mexico City tonight and share some intriguing bets.

Mexico vs Ecuador - 6/30 9:00 PM ET

Going for its first-ever four-game winning streak at the World Cup, Mexico (+120) takes on Ecuador (+280) at 9:00pm ET in a Round of 32 showdown at the Estadio Azteca (FOX). The previous three games between these two sides have averaged just 0.7 goals per game.

So, it should be no surprise that this is expected to be a low-scoring match. Both teams will put plenty of men behind the ball when their opponent is attacking, and under 2.5 goals is at an unappealing -250.

Mexico has kept three consecutive clean sheets, and hasn’t conceded in five of its previous six. Ecuador is more methodical than dangerous, and its all-time leading scorer Enner Valencia (+270 to score) is yet to get going at this World Cup.

With neither manager likely to take many risks, a draw (+188) has the best value on the odds board here. Ecuador is capable of beating Mexico, but El Tri has never lost at the Azteca in a World Cup match.

While I’d stay far away from under 2.5 goals at the steep -235 price, under 1.5 goals (+130) is certainly a possibility to wager on.

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