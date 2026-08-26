BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Lyon vs Fenerbahce, UCL

In this week’s most anticipated Champions League Play-off clash, Lyon (-102) host Fenerbahce (+275) at 3:00pm ET with the aggregate score at 1-1. First, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet on the match for a potential $1000 in bonus bets over ten days.

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BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 8/26/2026

Lyon haven’t reached the League Phase/Group Stage of the UCL since making the Semifinal in 2019-20. Meanwhile, Fenerbahce’s Champions League drought extends over a decade longer. With both sides itching to get back among Europe’s elite, we’ll check out the odds.

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You can apply this bonus offer through the BetMGM website or app. For the quickest sign-up, download the app here Click the “Sign Up” button on the homepage and provide all of the required personal info Crucially, enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET in the appropriate field Finish signing up and proceed to deposit $10 or more into your account Make a bet with a stake of up to $100 on each of the first ten days your account is open. Your first bet on each of the days during the promotion period qualifies Once the ten-day promo period is over, you’ll get your stake back, in bonus bets, for each qualifying bet that settled as a loss, for a maximum of $1000 Bonus bets have no cash value and will expire after one week if not fully used

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Lyon’s European pedigree is quite strong, and OL rarely seems to lose at home in matches like these. Both Lyon and Fenerbahce have UCL-quality rosters, but only one can advance to the 36-team League Phase. Our European soccer expert will share who that might be below:

Lyon vs Fenerbahce - 8/26 3:00 PM ET

Following last week’s 1-1 draw, Lyon (-102) and Fenerbahce (+275) meet at 3:00pm ET at the Groupama Stadium to decide who advances to the League Phase of the Champions League (Paramount+).

Lyon has lost only one of its previous ten home matches in European competitions, and is unbeaten in five matches all-time against Fenerbahce. So, it’s unsurprising that hosts are at -210 odds to advance.

Still, Fenerbahce’s Mason Greenwood (+190 to score) has scored three goals in his previous two appearances and was on the scoresheet in the first leg. He’s one of Fener’s key players, and scored three UCL goals last season with Marseille.

While Fenerbahce has attacking firepower, they’ve struggled to keep clean sheets. The Turkish giants have conceded twice in two of their previous three matches, and showed defensive frailties last week.

Lyon, which has kept two shutouts in its most recent three matches, is more organized and will have the full backing of the home crowd tonight. Fenerbahce can throw the kitchen sink at Lyon if they fall behind and should get on the scoresheet, but this should be Lyon’s night.

Take both teams to score and Lyon to advance at +160 SGP odds.

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