BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Louisville vs Ole Miss, NCAAF

In this weekend’s only NCAA Football game between two ranked teams, #24 Louisville and #9 Ole Miss (-7) meet in Nashville at 7:30pm ET. Bet on this special Sunday night game after using the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET to get up to $1000 in bonuses over ten days.

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The only previous meeting between these two teams was five years ago, as Ole Miss came away with a 43-24 season-opening victory. While tonight’s game is expected to be closer, the Rebels are favorites after a College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance.

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This offer is available both through the BetMGM app and the website. To download the app, follow this link Press the “Sign Up” button on the homepage to begin creating your account. Start filling in your personal info Most importantly, type in the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET in the offers section Validate your account and email address, and deposit at least $10 into your account to qualify for this offer On each of the first ten days your account is open, place a bet with a stake up to $100 on any market. Your first bet each day will qualify Once ten days have passed, you’ll get your stake back, in bonus bets, for each qualifying bet that settled as a loss during the offer period (max $1000). After seven days, bonus bets will expire, and they cannot be withdrawn for cash

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Looking to pull off an upset over a top-ten team for a second straight season, Louisville will lean on its defense against a dangerous Ole Miss offense, led by QB Trinidad Chambliss. Ahead of an intriguing NCAAF clash, our expert will recommend a few bets.

#24 Louisville vs #9 Ole Miss - 9/6 7:30 PM ET

Two College Football Playoff hopefuls, #24 Louisville and #9 Ole Miss (-7), face off tonight at Nissan Stadium in Nashville at 7:30pm ET (ABC).

Ole Miss made the CFP last season and won two games in the process behind an explosive offense. QB Trinidad Chambliss and RB Kewan Lacy are both returning this season, but their player props are overvalued against a solid Louisville defense.

Instead, look to Louisville RB Isaac Brown, who averaged a whopping 8.8 yards per carry in 2025. Ole Miss was poor at stopping the run last season. There’s excellent value in Brown 100+ rushing yards (+200) here. He reached the 100-yard threshold in six of his nine games in 2025.

Louisville’s transfer QB Lincoln Kienholz is a bit of an unknown quantity, but he’s a dual-threat QB, which certainly gives the Cardinals a chance against an iffy Ole Miss run stop. The Cards also upset Miami on the road last season, and I’d lean towards Louisville +7 (-115) tonight.

As good as Louisville’s defense might be, Ole Miss is better on offense, though. Chambliss and Co. should score enough to push this one over 55.5 points (-110) in a close game.

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