BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Germany vs Paraguay, WC2026 Games

Following a first-place finish in Group E, Germany (-300) meets the third-place team in Group D, Paraguay (+775), in a 4:30pm ET Round of 32 match. Ahead of the game, in Foxborough, MA, use BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet up to $100 for a potential $1000 in bonuses.

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The only other World Cup meeting between these teams was in the 2002 Round of 16, as Germany won 1-0. To advance, Paraguay ground out a scoreless draw against Australia. Germany won its first two matches, but is looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Ecuador.

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The previous four times Germany has advanced out of the Group Stage, it has reached the Semifinals. Our soccer expert will talk about whether another deep run could start here as Germany takes on Paraguay.

Germany vs Paraguay - 6/29 4:30 PM ET

Four-time World Cup champion Germany (-300) heads to the Boston area for a 4:30pm ET Round of 32 match against Paraguay (+775) on FOX. No team scored more than Germany’s ten goals in the Group Stage.

Still, seven of those goals came in a 7-1 drubbing of Curacao in the opener. Since then, Germany hasn’t looked nearly as creative.

Regardless, striker Deniz Undav (+100 to score) has been highly effective. The super sub has managed three goals and two assists in under 90 minutes of play.

Meanwhile, even in Paraguay’s lone win of the Group Stage, the expected goals numbers favored Turkey 2.1-0.32. Paraguay rarely creates great chances, and La Albirroja sits at -110 odds to fail to get on the scoresheet today.

Granted, Paraguay has kept two clean sheets (+675 to do so today) since a 4-1 loss to the USMNT, one of which was with ten men. Don’t necessarily expect Germany, which has looked shaky in its last two matches, to destroy a defensive-minded Paraguay here.

The odds on a Germany win aren’t great, but you can parlay that with under 3.5 total goals for a potential +100 return.

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