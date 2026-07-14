BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for France vs Spain, World Cup Final Four

With a spot in the 2026 World Cup Final on the line, powerhouses France (+130) and Spain (+225) meet in Dallas at 3:00pm ET. Before today’s Semifinal, sign up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk up to $100 for up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days.

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France is favored here, as its front four, led by Kylian Mbappe, has been too dynamic to contain. However, Spain has won each of the previous two meetings, including the Euro 2024 Semifinal. When these sides last met in the World Cup, in 2006, France picked up a 3-1 Round of 16 win.

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Following the link listed here, download the BetMGM app. As this offer may also be claimed through the website, you may also start signing up there Go through the account creation process. Enter all of the required information and the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET After you’ve claimed the bonus code, finish creating your account and confirm your email/details Now, make your qualifying deposit. Put at least $10 in your account to start Then, that same day, place your first sports bet with a stake of up to $100. Your first bet on each of the first ten days from account creation qualifies for this offer At the conclusion of ten days, you will receive your stake back from each losing bet that qualified, in bonus bets. You may receive up to $1000 in bonus bets through this offer Bonus bets may not be transferred or withdrawn. The bets are valid for one week after being credited

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

European champion Spain is only two wins away from becoming the World champion, but tournament favorites France stand in La Roja’s way. In a meeting of two European powerhouses, stay tuned for today’s best bets.

France vs Spain - 7/14 3:00 PM ET

Looking to become just the third nation to reach three World Cup Finals in a row, France (+130) clashes with Spain (+225) at 3:00pm ET in Dallas (FOX). Les Bleus are the only side in the competition to win all six of their matches in normal time.

However, Spain has won seven of the last ten meetings. La Roja have kept clean sheets (+290 today) in all but one match at this tournament, but France has scored 2+ goals in five of its six matches.

Les Bleus striker Kylian Mbappe (+110 to score today) has scored in all three of France’s knockout-stage matches so far. He has also scored in two of three career matches against Spain.

Spain’s Mikel Merino (+380 to score) has shown a knack for late goals. The super sub has now scored late winners in back-to-back matches.

Teammate Lamine Yamal (+230 to score) has found the net just once all tournament, but he’s put 2+ shots on target in four of the last five games.

Yamal and Mbappe will use their pace and guile to create opportunities for themselves this afternoon. Go with Mbappe and Yamal 2+ shots on target each at +260 SGP odds.

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