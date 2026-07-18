BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for France vs England, World Cup Bronze

With third place on the line, France (-110) and England (+270) meet in a 5:00pm ET World Cup match. Ahead of today’s match in Miami, sign up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET. Then risk up to $100 for ten days straight for up to $1000 in bonuses.

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With France’s Kylian Mbappe and England’s Harry Kane still in the Golden Boot race, this Third Place play-off has the makings of a highly-watchable contest. After disappointing midweek performances, both France and England will want to finish the tournament on a high.

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Known for high-scoring matches, the Third Place play-off usually sees coaches rotate their lineups heavily. With that highly likely to be the case for both France and England, our soccer expert will walk you through some bets to make on the match.

France vs England - 7/18 5:00 PM ET

European foes France (-110) and England (+270) will compete for the World Cup bronze medal in Miami at 5:00pm ET (FOX). England, which has conceded in all four Knockout Stage matches, is also playing on a one-day rest disadvantage.

Expect a more free-flowing game, with plenty of reserves playing for both teams. 11 of the previous 12 Third Place play-offs have concluded with three or more goals. Here, over 2.5 goals are listed at whopping -210 odds.

One talented reserve who could play a prominent role for France is Rayan Cherki (+260 to score, +230 to assist). Also expect Maxence Lacroix (+290 to be carded) to start at center back with William Saliba injured.

Still, Kylian Mbappe (-135 to score) and Harry Kane (+125 to score) could both play roles for France and England, respectively. Mbappe is level with Lionel Messi on eight goals, but is currently losing the assists tiebreaker. Kane is only one goal behind the pair.

As England deals with several lingering injuries and is playing at a rest disadvantage, France should be the fresher team here. Bet on France to claim third place and over 2.5 goals at +140 SGP odds.

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