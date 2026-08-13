BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Cardinals vs Raiders, NFL Preseason

After a 33-30 loss in last week’s Hall of Fame Game, the Arizona Cardinals head to Allegiant Stadium for a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5). First, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and place your bet on the game for up to $1000 in bonus bets.

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This is the Raiders’ preseason opener, and first-year head coach Klint Kubiak has confirmed that both number one overall pick Fernando Mendoza and presumed starter Kirk Cousins will get snaps at QB. The Cardinals will also trot out the starters for the first time this preseason.

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For the second season running, the Cardinals and Raiders will meet in a preseason matchup. Last year, the Cardinals picked up a 20-10 victory, but the Raiders have better QB depth this time around. Our NFL expert will share his picks ahead of tonight’s contest.

Arizona Cardinals (0-1) vs Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) - 8/13 8:00 PM ET

In one of the most intriguing NFL Preseason matchups, Carson Beck and the Arizona Cardinals take on Fernando Mendoza and the Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5). Tonight’s game at Allegiant Stadium kicks off at 8:00pm ET and will be televised on NFL Network.

Mendoza and Indiana defeated Beck and Miami 27-21 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January. Still, Beck has one more NFL Preseason game than Mendoza under his belt as the Heisman winner is making his debut tonight for the Raiders (-125).

Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew should also take some snaps for the Cardinals (+105) tonight, while Kirk Cousins will start for Vegas.

The reason I think the Raiders have the edge in this one is their quarterback depth. Klint Kubiak may also want to see Mendoza behind the first-team offensive line, which would bode well for the Raiders’ chances here.

Meanwhile, Mike La Fleur said the Cardinals’ starters would play one or two drives maximum. Still, Beck is capable of running the offense, and this one could go over 41.5 points (-110).

In any case, back the Raiders -1.5 (-125) after the Cardinals gave up 33 points last week.

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