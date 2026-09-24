BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Falcons vs Packers, NFL TNF

Following a 10-point comeback win over the Jets, the Green Bay Packers (-6.5) host the Atlanta Falcons at 8:15pm ET. Before tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and make a bet to unlock up to $1000 in bonuses over 10 days.

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While the Packers are comfortable favorites at home, the Falcons are getting QB Michael Penix Jr. back from a partially torn ACL he suffered last November. Penix will replace Cooper Rush, who threw four total interceptions in the Falcons’ two losses.

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With both teams 0-2 ATS and underperforming relative to expectations, we’ll discuss tonight’s best Falcons vs Packers bets, player props, and parlays.

Atlanta Falcons (0-2) vs Green Bay Packers (1-1) - 9/24 8:15 PM ET

Hoping to avoid a first 0-3 start since 2020, the Atlanta Falcons head to Lambeau for a Thursday Night Football game against the 1-1 Green Bay Packers (-6.5). Tonight’s game kicks off at 8:15pm ET and will stream on Prime Video.

Both offenses have looked subpar through two games. The Falcons have scored an NFL-worst 16 points, while the Packers’ offense has looked one-dimensional with RB Josh Jacobs suspended.

Michael Penix is an upgrade at QB over Cooper Rush, but not enough to make the total go over here. Take under 44.5 points (-110).

Without edge rusher Micah Parsons, the Packers are 1-4 dating back to last season. The Falcons’ ground game is strong enough to take pressure off of Penix in his first game back, and Atlanta should keep this one relatively close. Bet on the Falcons +6.5 tonight.

Falcons vs Packers - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Green Bay will continue relying on the passing game with Josh Jacobs suspended. QB Jordan Love has thrown four passing touchdowns through two games, three of which WR Christian Watson has caught. Get Watson as an anytime TD scorer tonight at +120.

I’d also consider Kaleb Johnson under 37.5 rushing yards (-118). Packers RB Johnson has never reached 38+ yards in any of his 11 career games, and the Falcons are allowing just 2.9 yards per opponent carry.

Make a Same Game Parlay with under 44.5 points, Falcons +6.5, Watson anytime TD scorer, and Johnson under 37.5 rushing yards at +1150 combined odds.

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