BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for England vs Croatia, World Cup Games

One of the World Cup favorites, England (-145), gets its tournament underway with a 4:00pm ET match against perennial dark horses Croatia (+380). Before the match, apply the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and stake up to $100 for up to $1000 in bonuses over 10 days.

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Since falling 2-1 to Croatia in the 2018 Semifinal, England is unbeaten in the past three meetings. The Three Lions will be looking to extend their winning streak against Croatia to three matches when the two sides meet under the roof at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

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In Harry Kane, England has the most in-form striker in the world. With Kane excelling and a new coach at the helm, the Three Lions will take on Croatia in their World Cup Group L opener. Before the match, check out our international soccer expert’s betting picks:

England vs Croatia - 6/17 4:00 PM ET

Thomas Tuchel’s England (-145) matches up with Croatia (+380) at AT&T Stadium at 4:00pm ET (FOX). Croatia finished third and second at the 2022 and 2018 World Cups, respectively, but its aging core faces a tough task here.

England became the first team to qualify for the tournament, with eight consecutive wins. Harry Kane (+310 first goalscorer) has been superb lately, with seven goals in his last four appearances for club and country.

Kane will also drop deep and create for England’s pacy wingers, who should cause Croatia’s defense, led by Man City’s Josko Gvardiol (+300 to be carded), all sorts of problems. At the last major tournament, England reached the Euro 2024 Final, and Croatia didn’t win a single match.

While Luka Modric (+600 to assist) and Ivan Perisic (+110 to put a shot on target) are Croatian legends, they are 40 and 37. Croatia will be run ragged by a relatively young England side

Since Mario Mandzukic’s retirement, Croatia has had striker problems. Petar Musa (+725 to score) has been excellent in MLS, but he’s only scored once for the national team.

Take England to win and/or score over 1.5 goals (+100).

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