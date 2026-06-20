BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Ecuador vs Curacao, World Cup Games

Curacao’s first-ever World Cup match finished in a 7-1 loss to Germany. Now, the Caribbean nation is a +2000 underdog for its game against Ecuador (-900) at 8:00pm ET. Before the game, use BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet up to $100 for up to $1000 in bonuses.

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After hitting the woodwork three times in a 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast, Ecuador will be hoping for more luck tonight in Kansas City. In its pursuit of a first knockout-stage berth for 20 years, Ecuador knows a win against one of the weakest sides in the 48-team field is paramount.

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While Curacao lost by six goals to Germany, it did get to celebrate its first World Cup goal. Ecuador is still looking for that elusive first goal at the tournament, and stay tuned to see if we think they’ll get it:

Ecuador vs Curacao - 6/20 8:00 PM ET

After a disappointing defeat to Ivory Coast, Ecuador (-900) takes on Curacao in Kansas City at 8:00pm ET on FS1. With a difficult match against Germany coming, Ecuador knows this is its best chance to grab a win and boost its goal difference.

Ecuador’s most likely goalscorer is Enner Valencia (-185 to score), who has, rather incredibly, scored six of Ecuador’s previous seven goals at World Cups. Valencia is also at +270 odds to find the net two times or more, which isn’t a terrible bet.

Curacao’s defense was dismantled by Germany, and the Caribbean side also conceded four goals to Scotland in a pre-tournament friendly. If this game gets out of hand, which is certainly possible, it could open up, and that’s why I’d consider taking Curacao over 0.5 goals (+180).

After all, it only took 21 minutes for Livano Comenencia (+1200 anytime scorer) to score Curacao’s first-ever World Cup goal against Germany.

Expect Ecuador to be motivated from kick-off and be much more clinical than it was last Saturday. La Tri should put this one to bed early, and I’d take Ecuador over 2.5 goals at -140 odds.

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