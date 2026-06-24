BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Czechia vs Mexico, World Cup Games

In a bid to keep its knockout stage hopes alive, Czechia (+270) faces Mexico (-105) at the Estadio Azteca in the Group A finale at 9:00pm ET. New players can claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk up to $100 on the match for up to $1000 in bonuses over 10 days.

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Given that Mexico has already secured first place in Group A, coach Javier Aguirre has confirmed that he will rotate his squad heavily. Even so, Mexico’s record on home soil is excellent, and Czechia has created few chances at the World Cup apart from set pieces.

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This offer may be claimed either through the BetMGM mobile app or the website. Download the app by clicking on this link or navigate to BetMGM’s homepage Then, hit the “Sign Up “ button. Go through all of the required steps and enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Finish up the account creation process and proceed through any requested verification steps. Then, fund your account by depositing at least $10 into it To maximize the No Sweat Tokens from this promotion, make a bet of up to $100 on each of the first ten days your account is open. Only your first bet each day qualifies for this offer. At the end of 10 days, you will receive No Sweat Tokens (bonus bets) corresponding to the stake for all qualifying bets that lose The amount of bonus bets you receive corresponds to your stake on each bet (up to $100) for a maximum of $1000 You cannot withdraw bonus bets for cash, only the earnings associated with them. You will also have seven days to use the bets before they expire

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Back at the Estadio Azteca against Czechia, Mexico will look to win all three group stage matches for the first time in its World Cup history. Our soccer expert will make his prediction on tonight’s result and share some of the matches’ best bets below:

Czechia vs Mexico - 6/24 9:00 PM ET

Mexico (-105) is back in its nation’s capital at the Estadio Azteca for a 9:00pm ET match against Czechia (+270) on FOX. Czechia will need a victory to have any hope of advancing to the Round of 32, but it shouldn’t be easy.

El Tri remains one of the only four teams that have not conceded a goal thus far at the World Cup. Granted, legendary goalkeeper Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa (+875 to be carded) is set to make his first Mexico start since 2023. Don’t be surprised if he’s rusty.

Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez struggled for form at AC Milan this past season, but he’ll look to find a rhythm as he’s expected to get the nod over Raul Jimenez. Gimenez 3+ shots at -105 odds isn’t a bad pick.

It’s hard to envision many goals in this one, given Czechia’s struggles to create chances from open play and Mexico’s rotated squad. Don’t hesitate to take under 2.5 goals (-135) here.

Mexico hasn’t lost on home soil for nearly eight years, and I don’t expect a Czechia side begging for a creative spark to change that. However, there’s good value on a draw (+260) tonight.

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