BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Cubs vs Braves, MLB Games

By betting on the series closer between the Chicago Cubs (+135) and Atlanta Braves (-165) tonight at 7:15pm ET, new BetMGM users can get up to $1000 in bonuses. Sign up using the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and get up to $1000 in no sweat bet tokens.

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BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 5/14/2026

The Cubs, who are struggling offensively, have lost the first two games of the series. The visitors are now on a four-game losing streak, their longest of the season so far.

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

As the Cubs and Braves face off in the final matchup of their three-game series, our MLB expert will discuss which bets punters should consider for tonight’s game. Both previous games of this series have gone under the run total.

Chicago Cubs (27-16) vs Atlanta Braves (30-13) - 5/14 7:15 PM ET

Scoring just three runs through two games of the series, the Chicago Cubs (+135) will look to end their four-game losing streak at 7:15pm ET against the Atlanta Braves (-160), who have the best record in baseball. Tonight’s series closer from Truist Park will stream on MLB.tv and Fubo.

Despite their impressive 27-16 record, the Cubs’ hitters have struggled this season, especially on the road. While the Cubs are 18-5 at home, they’ve gone just 9-11 away from Wrigley Field and hit just .225.

Chicago has averaged under one run per game on its losing streak and is coming up against Braves pitcher Chris Sale (6-2, 2.20 ERA), who hasn’t given up more than two earned runs in any of his previous five starts. Take the Cubs under 3.5 runs (-125).

Braves outfielder Mauricio Dubon (-200 to get a hit) hit a two-run homer on Wednesday and has managed a hit in six of the previous seven games. Still, don’t expect this to be a high-scoring game, especially with Cubs righty Ben Brown (1-1, 1.82 ERA) on the mound.

Bet on under 7.5 total runs (-102) to occur for a third time in this series.

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