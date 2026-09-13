BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Cowboys vs Giants, NFL SNF

Sunday Night Football returns with an NFC East matchup between bitter rivals. As the Dallas Cowboys (-3) and New York Giants meet at MetLife Stadium at 8:20pm ET, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet on the game for up to $1000 in bonuses over ten days.

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BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 9/13/2026

The Giants’ John Harbaugh era kicks off with a game against familiar foes. When these teams last met, in Week 17, the Giants picked up a 34-17 win. That broke a nine-game losing streak against the Cowboys, who are favored tonight.

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To begin claiming this offer, tap this link on your mobile device to download the BetMGM app. You can also sign up on BetMGM’s website Start signing up for an account. Enter your personal details where requested Crucially, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET in the appropriate field before finishing sign-up Once verified, fund your account with a deposit of $10 or more On the first day your account is open, and the next nine days afterward, risk up to $100 on a sports bet. Only the first wager you place each day qualifies for this offer After the ten-day offer period concludes, you’ll receive your risk amount back, in bonus bets, on each qualifying bet that settled as a loss Bonus bets can’t be withdrawn for cash and expire after seven days

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In pursuit of their first division title since 2023, the Cowboys head to East Rutherford, NJ, to take on the Giants. Ahead of tonight’s game, our NFL expert will preview the game and offer up some of the best bets.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants - 9/13 8:20 PM ET

The Dallas Cowboys (-3) take on the New York Giants in the first Sunday Night Football game of the 2026 NFL season. As always, you can watch SNF live on NBC, and tonight’s game at MetLife Stadium kicks off at 8:20pm ET.

Dallas had one of the league's best offenses in 2025, averaging 27.7 points per game. The Cowboys are returning QB Dak Prescott and their top two receivers, George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, meaning they should be just as dangerous in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Giants are expecting second-year QB Jaxson Dart to leap. The return of RB Cam Skattebo and WR Malik Nabers from long-term injuries should improve their offense.

Questions remain about both secondaries heading into this one, and over 48 points (-110) is my favorite game line as a result. In Week 2 of last season, these teams combined for 77 points in an overtime thriller.

Cowboys vs Giants - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Before tearing his ACL in Week 4, Giants wideout Malik Nabers totaled 167 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a Week 2 loss against the Cowboys. He should be good to go tonight, and Nabers over 61.5 receiving yards (-110) is a good play.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart is also an underrated runner, and he totaled 32+ rushing yards in eight of his 12 starts last season. If he has to make plays with his feet tonight, he certainly will, and I’d go with Dart over 30.5 rushing yards at -111.

Create a Same Game Parlay with over 48 points, Nabers over 61.5 receiving yards, and Dart over 30.5 rushing yards at +400 odds.

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