BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Cavs vs Pistons, NBA Playoffs

BetMGM is offering new users up to $1000 in bonuses. Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and place your qualifying wager on Game 5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons second-round series at 8:00pm ET.

BetMGM Bonus Code

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 5/13/2026

If your wager on tonight’s game at Little Caesars Arena settles as a loss, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1000. Since going up 2-0, the Pistons dropped both Games 3 and 4, as Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell went nuclear on Monday.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Go to BetMGM’s website or download the app Click the “Sign Up” button and begin entering the requested information Make sure to put in the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Once you’ve verified your account, fund it with a deposit of $10 or more This unlocks $1,000 in no sweat tokens claimable across 10 days Bonus bets have a validity period of one week and cannot be withdrawn for cash value

Currently only open to new BetMGM players who are 21 and older and located in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

The winner of tonight’s Cavaliers vs Pistons game will take a crucial 3-2 series lead. With both teams dreaming of the Eastern Conference Finals, check out the best bets for tonight’s matchup.

Cleveland Cavaliers (2-2) vs Detroit Pistons (2-2) - 5/13 8:00 PM ET

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going for their first road win of the playoffs when they take on the Detroit Pistons (-4.5) at 8:00pm ET (ESPN). Meanwhile, the Pistons are 5-1 at Little Caesars Arena in the playoffs, but struggled in a 112-103 loss in Cleveland in Game 4.

Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell (O/U 26.5 points) scored an NBA Playoff record-tying 39 points in the second half on Monday. Mitchell has scored more than 30 points in three straight games, and I’d take the over on his points tonight, at -120 odds.

Kenny Atkinson’s Cavaliers have been winning the battle down low, as Jarrett Allen (O/U 1.5 blocks) has registered two or more blocks in eight of the last ten games. All the while, Pistons center Jalen Duren (O/U 12.5 points) has looked like a shell of himself during the playoffs.

Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham (O/U 26.5 points) also looked exhausted in the Game 4 loss. He’s averaged six turnovers over the last three games and has only gone over his point total once in four games of this Eastern Conference Semifinal series. Take his under at -105.

Full BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions