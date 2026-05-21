BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Cavs vs Knicks, NBA Playoffs

Tonight, the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals continue as the Cleveland Cavaliers match up with the New York Knicks (-6.5) at 8:00pm ET. Before Game 2, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk up to $100 for a potential total of $1000 in bonuses over ten days.

BetMGM Bonus Code

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 5/21/2026

You’ll get your stake back in No Sweat Bet Tokens for each losing qualifying bet during the first ten days your account is open, so you can bet on NBA Conference Final action without stress. Tonight, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are looking to go up 2-0 against the Cavs at MSG.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Use the link here to be redirected to download the BetMGM app. You can also go to BetMGM.com Next, press the “Sign Up” button and go through all of the sign-up steps. Crucially, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET before submitting your account for verification After you’ve verified your account, use one of the available payment methods to deposit at least $10 The same day you open your account, risk up to $100 on your first bet on any sports market If your bet settles as a loss, you’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets You may continue using this offer on your first bet each of the first ten days your account is open for a maximum of $1000 in No Sweat Bet tokens You cannot withdraw bonus bets for cash and must use them within one week of receiving them

Open to new BetMGM users (21 or older) who are currently located in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

The Knicks improbably erased a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit to secure a comeback overtime win against the Cavaliers in Game 1. Our NBA expert will discuss whether the Knicks will take a commanding 2-0 lead tonight and share some of Game 2’s best bets.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks (Knicks lead 1-0) - 5/21 8:00 PM ET

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks (-6.5) tips off at 8:00pm ET from Madison Square Garden (ESPN). After a disastrous fourth-quarter choke job in Game 2, the Cavs will look to even the series.

The Knicks looked rusty on Tuesday, but they have still rattled off eight straight wins. Star guard Jalen Brunson (O/U 28.5 points) was clutch once again in Game 1, with a game-high 38 points.

Brunson has scored 25 points in eight of his 11 playoff appearances this season and is feasting on James Harden guarding him. Take +260 Same Game Parlay odds on Brunson 25+ points, Landry Shamet over 5.5 points, and Sam Merrill 2+ threes.

Knicks G Shamet hit a huge three to tie Game 1 with seconds to go in the fourth quarter, and has averaged 12 points per game in his previous three games. Meanwhile, Cavs sharpshooter Merrill has hit two or more threes in each of his last five.

Tuesday was the kind of loss that can mentally break a team, so expect the Knicks to roll over the inconsistent Cavs. Bet on the Knicks -6.5 (-105).

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