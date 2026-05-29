BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Canadiens vs Hurricanes, NHL Playoffs

One win away from a Stanley Cup Finals appearance, the Carolina Hurricanes (-235) host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at 8:00pm ET. First, sign up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and stake $100 max for up to $1000 in bonuses.
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Carolina, 11-1 in the playoffs this season, is going for its first Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 20 years despite making the Conference Finals three of the previous four years. Expect a desperate Canadiens (+190) team, 7-3 on the road during the playoffs, to leave it all on the line.
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To stay alive, the Canadiens need to defeat the Hurricanes in Raleigh, where Carolina is 5-1 during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll discuss whether the Canadiens have a chance after dropping three straight and the best bets for tonight’s game below:
Montreal Canadiens (1-3) vs Carolina Hurricanes (3-1) - 5/29 8:00 PM ET
After struggling to create shots in Game 4’s 4-0 shutout loss, the Montreal Canadiens (+190) need to beat the Carolina Hurricanes (-235) to save their season. Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals is at Lenovo Center in Raleigh at 8:00pm ET and will be on TNT and truTV.
The Canadiens are 3-1 on the road against the Hurricanes in 2025-26, including the regular season. They’ve also been much better on the road throughout the playoffs, with a 7-3 away record and just 2-6 at home. Two of the three road losses have come in OT.
Canadiens keeper Jakub Dobes has saved over 35 shots in back-to-back games and may need to be at his best again for the visitors to have a chance. I’d take Dobes over 28.5 saves at -130.
Still, the Hurricanes have scored first in all four games of this series, and there’s a good chance that will occur once again. You can get the Canes to score the first goal in the first period at -110.
Given that their season is on the line and they’ve been much better on the road, go with the Canadiens +1.5 (-135).
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