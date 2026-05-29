BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Canadiens vs Hurricanes, NHL Playoffs

One win away from a Stanley Cup Finals appearance, the Carolina Hurricanes (-235) host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at 8:00pm ET. First, sign up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and stake $100 max for up to $1000 in bonuses.

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Carolina, 11-1 in the playoffs this season, is going for its first Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 20 years despite making the Conference Finals three of the previous four years. Expect a desperate Canadiens (+190) team, 7-3 on the road during the playoffs, to leave it all on the line.

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To download BetMGM’s mobile app, click this link. You also have the option of creating an account on BetMGM’s website Whether on the app or website, click the “Sign Up” button to start the account creation process. Enter your personal details and the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Submit your account, validate it, and use your preferred payment option to deposit $10 or more Once you’ve funded your account, make your qualifying bet with a stake of up to $100 on the same day you open your account If this bet ends up losing, you’ll receive your stake back in No Sweat Tokens (bonus bets). This also applies to your qualifying bet on each of the next nine days So, you may earn a total of $1000 in No Sweat Tokens over 10 days through this promotion Bonus bets are non-transferable and non-withdrawable and are only valid for seven days

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To stay alive, the Canadiens need to defeat the Hurricanes in Raleigh, where Carolina is 5-1 during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll discuss whether the Canadiens have a chance after dropping three straight and the best bets for tonight’s game below:

Montreal Canadiens (1-3) vs Carolina Hurricanes (3-1) - 5/29 8:00 PM ET

After struggling to create shots in Game 4’s 4-0 shutout loss, the Montreal Canadiens (+190) need to beat the Carolina Hurricanes (-235) to save their season. Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals is at Lenovo Center in Raleigh at 8:00pm ET and will be on TNT and truTV.

The Canadiens are 3-1 on the road against the Hurricanes in 2025-26, including the regular season. They’ve also been much better on the road throughout the playoffs, with a 7-3 away record and just 2-6 at home. Two of the three road losses have come in OT.

Canadiens keeper Jakub Dobes has saved over 35 shots in back-to-back games and may need to be at his best again for the visitors to have a chance. I’d take Dobes over 28.5 saves at -130.

Still, the Hurricanes have scored first in all four games of this series, and there’s a good chance that will occur once again. You can get the Canes to score the first goal in the first period at -110.

Given that their season is on the line and they’ve been much better on the road, go with the Canadiens +1.5 (-135).

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